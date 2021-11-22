Green bin collections to be suspended in North East Derbyshire over winter months

Green bin collections are to be suspended across North East Derbyshire over the winter months

There will be no green bin collections in the north of the district between November 28 2021 and March 13 2022 – and will resume the week commencing March 14.

Meanwhile, in the south of the district, there will be no green bin collections between December 5 2021 and March 20 2022, resuming from March 21.

Residents are urged to check their new bin calendars – being delivered throughout November 2021 – as dates will differ depending on where you live and what route you are on.

These will also advise on dates of extra black bin collections which will take place to help households with the extra waste generated over Christmas and New Year.

North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) Portfolio holder for the Environment, councillor Charlotte Cupit, said, “Thank you to our refuse staff for their continuous hard work to maintain services throughout the year, particularly given the challenges of the pandemic.”

“Streamlining the service again at this time of the year by suspending garden waste collections is not something we do lightly.

"We always balance suspending green bin collections with the emissions and other carbon costs of running the service through winter with the significant reduction in garden waste, to make sure we get the best outcome overall for our residents and our planet.”

On average, NEDDC collects around 10,000 tonnes of garden waste each year, but the authority says that past trends show that residents tend to garden less during the winter months and therefore produce considerably less green waste.

Those who do have jobs to do around the garden during the winter, are advised that this waste can be stored along with uncooked vegetable peelings in the green bin to be collected in the spring, or taken to their nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Residents are also reminded that they can put cooked food leftovers their black bins during the green bin suspension period.

Staff who normally undertake green bin collections will be deployed in other areas across North East Derbyshire, such as street cleansing and grounds maintenance to enhance those services.

For more information about waste and recycling, or to view the latest bin collection calendars, visit www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk.