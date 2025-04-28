Government seeks new members for Peak District National Park oversight body

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government is set to appoint two new members to the body overseeing the Peak District National Park Authority and anyone interested in the vacancy can apply now.

Two vacancies have opened up among the eight expert roles on PDNPA which are appointed by the Secretary of State for the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, currently Steve Reed MP.

Working alongside 22 elected councillors from local parishes, districts and boroughs, the appointed experts are expected to bring specialist knowledge and experience of the particular issues affecting national parks and all who live, work and visit there.

A PDNPA spokesperson said: “The new members will bring their knowledge, passion and experience to help shape the future of the national park at perhaps one of the most challenging periods in its almost 75-year history.

The Government is seeking to appoint new experts to serve on the Peak District National Park Authority.

“Members have an important role in overseeing the management of the national park. Their specialist knowledge and insight is invaluable in providing leadership and strategic expertise to ensure the Authority delivers for national and local communities.”

Authority members are appointed to serve for up to four years, and typically devote between one and four days a month to authority business, serving on committees or attending workshops or training. Members are not paid a salary for their work, but they do receive allowances.

The invitation to serve comes at a critical moment, as PDNPA grapples with financial challenges and drastic cuts to staffing and services, at the same time as the new Government is looking to make its own mark in areas such as planning and conservation.

Minister for Nature Mary Creagh said: “Protected landscapes are our most iconic and inspiring places. They were created from 1949, with post-war Britain recognising everyone has a right to access the countryside – from Northumberland’s dark skies to the South Downs’ Seven Sisters. 75 years on, the needs are greater than ever, with nature underpinning our health, economy and climate.

“To work on protected landscapes is to work on flood prevention, affordable house building, water quality, health inequalities, sustainable food production, green jobs and so much more. As a member, your vision will shape the future of these landscapes, and therefore the country.”

She added: “In recognising their importance to the nation, we have committed to reinvigorating protected landscapes with new legislation, targets and tools.

“Members will help shape this bold new deal for Protected Landscapes, so by applying you could be part of something huge. We need dynamic people, with diverse skills and experiences, who will take innovative approaches.”

For informal questions about the role, contact PDNPA customer and democratic services on 01629 816200.

Full details of the vacancies and role requirements can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3tnx5vad. The deadline for applications is noon on Monday, May 19.

