News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Government grants £520,000 to help keep Derbyshire buses on the road

More than £520k of Government funding will help keep Derbyshire’s buses moving as public transport struggles to get up to pre-pandemic use.

By Christina Massey, Local Democracy Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire County Council accepted the Local Transport Fund grant from the Department of Transport, which will help sustain the bus network until March 31.

A council report into the matter explained that public transport is still proving a less popular mode of transport following the Covid 19 pandemic when patrons were warned to keep their distance from others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Petition for traffic calming measures on Chesterfield road rejected
More than £520k of Government funding will help keep Derbyshire’s buses moving as public transport struggles to get up to pre-pandemic use.
Most Popular

It stated: “At the current point in the Covid-19 recovery period, patronage levels are still recovering and have not yet reached pre-Covid levels. Local operators are reporting approximately 75-80 per cent patronage levels, with concessionary passenger uptake remaining at a much lower level than this, some 50-60 per cent.”

To address the issue, the authority has partnered with bus operators to established a three-year programme of ‘interventions’, which with it has been allocated £47million from the Government’s National Bus Strategy initiative funding.

GovernmentDerbyshireDerbyshire County Council