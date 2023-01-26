Government grants £520,000 to help keep Derbyshire buses on the road
More than £520k of Government funding will help keep Derbyshire’s buses moving as public transport struggles to get up to pre-pandemic use.
Derbyshire County Council accepted the Local Transport Fund grant from the Department of Transport, which will help sustain the bus network until March 31.
A council report into the matter explained that public transport is still proving a less popular mode of transport following the Covid 19 pandemic when patrons were warned to keep their distance from others.
It stated: “At the current point in the Covid-19 recovery period, patronage levels are still recovering and have not yet reached pre-Covid levels. Local operators are reporting approximately 75-80 per cent patronage levels, with concessionary passenger uptake remaining at a much lower level than this, some 50-60 per cent.”
To address the issue, the authority has partnered with bus operators to established a three-year programme of ‘interventions’, which with it has been allocated £47million from the Government’s National Bus Strategy initiative funding.