Derbyshire County Council accepted the Local Transport Fund grant from the Department of Transport, which will help sustain the bus network until March 31.

A council report into the matter explained that public transport is still proving a less popular mode of transport following the Covid 19 pandemic when patrons were warned to keep their distance from others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £520k of Government funding will help keep Derbyshire’s buses moving as public transport struggles to get up to pre-pandemic use.

It stated: “At the current point in the Covid-19 recovery period, patronage levels are still recovering and have not yet reached pre-Covid levels. Local operators are reporting approximately 75-80 per cent patronage levels, with concessionary passenger uptake remaining at a much lower level than this, some 50-60 per cent.”