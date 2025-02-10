Government flood defence funding plans announced for Derbyshire - but money will not be enough for all properties at risk of flooding

The Government has been gushing about “record investment in flood defences” this week but, while there is some good news for Derbyshire residents, it seems likely the money is just a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed to protect all those homes and businesses at risk.

A total package of £2.65billion was announced by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) on Tuesday, February 4, to build or maintain up to 1,000 flood defences around the country.

That will include £35million for a project in Derby city centre – with benefits for communities up- and downstream along the River Derwent – and a share of £2.5m committed to “flood resilience” schemes across areas of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire which have been affected by repeated flooding.

Welcoming the news, Environment Agency chairman Alan Lovell said: “The impact of flooding on our communities will only become greater as climate change brings more extreme weather, like Storms Bert, Conall and Eowyn.

Storm Babet hit Derbyshire between October 18 and 21, 2023, leaving 1,700 homes and businesses across the county flooded. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“With this new funding, we will work closely with the Government to deliver the vital projects that are needed across the country, ensuring our investment goes to those communities who need it the most.”

According to Defra, their Plan for Change should result in better protection for 66,500 properties nationwide by March 2026, even as the threat of extreme rainfall increases with global heating.

The resilience measures funded in Derbyshire might include ‘blue green’ sustainable drainage, tree planting, and creating new wetlands to improve floodplain connectivity.

However, residents and employers in some high risk areas – such as those Chesterfield neighbourhoods devastated by Storm Babet in 2023 – may be left wanting, given the absence of more significant investment in defences.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins says improving local flood defences is his number one priority.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council, the lead local flood authority, said: “We’re supporting the Environment Agency to identify where flood reliance measures could be put in place within communities in Derbyshire, although it is too early to say what and where these might be.

“During Storm Babet, the most recent event which resulted in flooding, 1,700 properties in Derbyshire alone were affected. Unfortunately, this announcement will not be enough to accommodate all of the properties which are at risk of flooding.”

They added: “It will be prioritised according to nationally-laid down guidelines from the Environment Agency and DEFRA. These include cost benefit, deliverability, frequency and risk of flooding.

“We will continue to work with all partners to try and maximise as much of this allocated funding as it can, to reduce the flood risk to properties in Derbyshire.”

The River Rother is a source of great anxiety for residents around Tapton Terrace during periods of heavy rain.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who chairs the environmental audit committee in parliament, was quick to back the funding announcement, stating that the Labour Government had inherited flood assets in their poorest condition on record after 14 years of damaging storms and Conservative underinvestment.

But he also took the opportunity to reiterate constituents’ concerns in the House of Commons the following day.

He said: “Whilst I of course welcome this massive investment in flood defences, I will be pressing the Government to ensure that Chesterfield is receiving its fair share.

“I have seen the appalling impact that flooding has on our communities since the floods in 2007 and I know that many people are living with the daily fear of floods. I also know that the sheer scale of the problems means there is no quick fix.”

“My initial priority is to secure funding for flood alleviation scheme to reduce the risk of flooding to properties on the River Hipper in Chesterfield, which is not protected by a substantial scheme like the Avenue Storage on the River Rother.

“I will also be highlighting the other smaller schemes and recommendations identified in the Section 19 flood report following the Storm Babet floods and trying to get funding for as many of these as possible.”

Reflecting on the wider picture in his committee role, Mr Perkins said: “Flood defences are going to be relied on more and more as the harsh realities of climate change continue to devastate communities hammered by flooding.

“I don’t pretend that we can ever be certain that any measures will provide complete protection from weather events like Storm Babet, but I can assure all my constituents that flood prevention is my number one priority, and that we have already delivered improvements as well as working to identify new ones – which this new funding will hopefully mean will be implemented.”

He added: “The evidence we have already heard shows that there are 6million people in the UK at risk of flooding, and the state of our flood defence infrastructure is in a very poor state.

“I recently visited a nature based flood adaptation programme in Hebden Bridge to see how their local community has helped slow the flow of water and protect their flood-hit town, so there needs to be a combination of natural and bricks and mortar solutions to this crisis and as I told the Minister, in parliament, this investment is just the first step up the mountain.”

Another example of those ‘bricks and mortar’ solutions – and slow progress – should be the Our City Our River project for Derby, based on a masterplan first published in 2012.

The project will realign the existing flood defences and allow fresh development of riverside brownfield sites where investment was previously deemed too high risk.

The wider economic benefits of improving flood defences are said to be a key consideration for the Government, and one reason ministers are looking to speed up the process for delivering schemes, with a consultation opening soon on ways to revise the funding formula against which all proposals are assessed.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed said: “The storms this winter have devastated lives and livelihoods. The role of any Government is to protect its citizens.

“Under our Plan for Change, we are investing a record £2.65b to build and maintenance flood defences to protect lives, homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding.”

