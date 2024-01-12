Full list of Derbyshire roads affected as bin collections rescheduled due to broken down bin lorry – including Ripley, Crich, Alfreton, Whatstandwell, South Wingfield, Lea, Kirk Langley and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bin lorry broke down earlier today, on January 12, causing disruption to the bin schedule across Amber Valley.
In a statement published this afternoon, a spokesperson for Amber Valley Borough Council said: “Unfortunately one of our bin collections vehicles has broken down today, meaning we will be one day late for household waste collections on Round J. We will therefore be collecting on the following streets tomorrow, instead of today. Please leave your bin out ready for collection. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Here is the full list of streets affected:
- Maple Avenue - Ripley
- Highfield Way - Ripley
- Kirk Close - Ripley
- Slack Lane - Ripley
- Old Hartshay Hill - Ripley
- Alma Street - Ripley
- Hartshay Hill - Ripley
- Lowes Hill - Ripley
- Hardwick Close - Ripley
- Ashbourne Road - Kirk Langley
- Church Street - Alfreton
- Derby Road - Whatstandwell
- Wheatcroft Lane - Wheatcroft
- Park Lane - South Wingfield
- The Common - Crich
- Wingfield Park - South Wingfield
- Wingfield Park - Fritchley
- Lynam Road - Fritchley
- Lynam Road - South Wingfield
- Park Lane - South Wingfield
- Park Head - Crich
- School Lane - Crich
- Bennetts Lane - Crich
- Snowdrop Valley - Crich
- Sun Lane - Crich
- Chapel Lane - Crich
- Over Croft Lane - Crich
- Coasthill - Crich
- Mooredge Road - Park Head
- Hollins Lane - Wheatcroft
- Wood Lane - Park Head
- Garner Lane - South Wingfield
- Sandy Lane - Crich
- Middle Lane - Whatstandwell
- Glen Road - Whatstandwell
- The Green - Whatstandwell
- Robin Hood - Whatstandwell
- Bracken Lane - Holloway
- Leashaw - Holloway
- Dethick Lane - Dethick
- Lea Bridge To Lea Wood - Lea Bridge
- Little London - Holloway
- Long Lane - Lea
- Bakers Lane - Lea
- Riber Road - Lea
- Littlemoor Lane - Riber
- Dethick - Dethick
- High Lane - Tansley
- Chapel Lane - Holloway
- Holme Lane - Oakerthorpe
- Wakebridge - Matlock
- Plaistow Green Road - Plaistow Green
- Shuckstone Lane - Tansley
- Nottingham Road - Tansley
- Lindway Lane - Brackenfield
- Wheatcroft Lane - Wheatcroft
- Pit Lane - Wheatcroft
- Pit Lane - Moorwood Moor
- Dinnington Lane - Moorwood Moor
- Holme Lane - Oakerthorpe
- Moorwood Moor Lane - Moorwood Moor
- High Road - South Wingfield
- Birches Lane - South Wingfield