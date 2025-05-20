Fishermen without license caught poaching in Peak District river

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th May 2025, 11:37 BST
Two men have been reported for fishing without a license in Bakewell.

Officers from Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were called to reports of poaching in a river in Bakewell.

Most Popular

Poaching, which involves hunting or killing of wildlife including fish, is illegal in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police attended and found two men with rods in the water. When approached by officers, they failed to provide any licenses that would allow them to fish in the river.

Police reported the men for their offences and the fishing rods have been seized at the scene.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice