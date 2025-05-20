Fishermen without license caught poaching in Peak District river
Two men have been reported for fishing without a license in Bakewell.
Officers from Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were called to reports of poaching in a river in Bakewell.
Poaching, which involves hunting or killing of wildlife including fish, is illegal in the UK.
Police attended and found two men with rods in the water. When approached by officers, they failed to provide any licenses that would allow them to fish in the river.
Police reported the men for their offences and the fishing rods have been seized at the scene.