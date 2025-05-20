Fishermen without license caught poaching in Peak District river

Two men have been reported for fishing without a license in Bakewell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were called to reports of poaching in a river in Bakewell.

Poaching, which involves hunting or killing of wildlife including fish, is illegal in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police attended and found two men with rods in the water. When approached by officers, they failed to provide any licenses that would allow them to fish in the river.

Police reported the men for their offences and the fishing rods have been seized at the scene.