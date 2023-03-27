The female resident from Clay Cross was witnessed littering in a car park in the town centre by Environmental Health Enforcement Officers.She was originally given a £80 fixed penalty notice for the littering, which she failed to pay. The case was dealt with by the courts and she was fined £220, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £212.23 in prosecution costs meaning a total of £466.23.The male from Lincoln was also prosecuted for littering in the Sharley Park car park in Clay Cross after being witnessed littering by Environmental Enforcement Officers who were on a patrol.He was also given a £80 fixed penalty notice for the littering, which he failed to pay. The case was dealt with by the court on 9th March 2023 and he was fined £220, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £100 in prosecution costs meaning a total of £354.The Council Environmental Health Enforcement Team are equipped with body cameras and patrol town centres regularly where littering is a problem.In 2022 the Council increased the fixed penalty amount for littering from £80 to £150 (reduced to £100 on early payment) to try and help reduce littering.50 fixed penalties for littering have been issued by the Team since the beginning of April 2022, the majority of whom pay. Those who choose not to pay will be prosecuted.