Fascinating aerial photos as drawdown of Derbyshire river reveals rarely seen riverbed

Photographer Jim Bell captured the images using a drone in the skies over the River Derwent at Strutts North Mill in Belper, with the low water level exposing the riverbed and offering a perfect landing spot for passing birds.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency explained how the water levels had been reduced to allow for essential work to be carried out.

They said: “We were notified by Derwent Hydro on Friday, April 29, of a need to remove a blockage of their sluice gate which controls the flow of water in the river at Belper Mill.

Photographer Jim Bell captured these aerial photos of the River Derwent at Belper North Mill, also known as Strutt's North Mill in Belper

“To do so safely, the company carried out a drawdown of the River Derwent which saw the river level reduce. The operation was completed by the afternoon and the river returned to its normal level.”

