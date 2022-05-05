Fascinating aerial photos as drawdown of Derbyshire river reveals rarely seen riverbed

Photographer Jim Bell captured the images using a drone in the skies over the River Derwent at Strutts North Mill in Belper, with the low water level exposing the riverbed and offering a perfect landing spot for passing birds.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency explained how the water levels had been reduced to allow for essential work to be carried out.
They said: “We were notified by Derwent Hydro on Friday, April 29, of a need to remove a blockage of their sluice gate which controls the flow of water in the river at Belper Mill.
“To do so safely, the company carried out a drawdown of the River Derwent which saw the river level reduce. The operation was completed by the afternoon and the river returned to its normal level.”