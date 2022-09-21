Extinction Rebellion in Chesterfield linking cost of living with climate change
The Extinction Rebellion bus shown here will be in Chesterfield tomorrow (Thursday) – as activists link UK summer temperatures and the cost of living crisis with climate change.
Extinction Rebellion’s Change Is Now bus will arrive in Chesterfield Coach Station at 10am on Thursday and remain there for much of the day.
Climate activists will join locals in setting up gazebos in New Square between 10am and 2pm – featuring activities relating to the climate crisis.
The group claims there are close links between present-day crises such as cost-of-living, extreme summer temperatures, war in Ukraine, Pakistan flooding, and sewage pollution in the sea and rivers.
Organisers say the day will focus on hearing how people are dealing with these issues and encourage discussion on ways to get involved in a movement “determined to demand action on the climate and ecological crises”.
Anne Thoday, an Old Tupton grandmother and member of the group since 2019, said: “We can now see clearly how the cost-of-living crisis is a direct result of the climate and ecological crises.
"This summer UK people suffered temperatures of 40 degrees, followed by flooding and sewage on our beaches, with a predicted crop failure of up to 50 per cent.
"Meanwhile oil and gas companies continue to rake in billions of pounds in profits and the new government seems set on helping them do it.
"As ordinary people, we must do something before it’s too late.”
Speaking about the tour, Michael Clarke from New Tupton, said: “Recent polling by Ipsos found that eight in ten people in the UK are concerned about the climate crisis and over 52 per cent percent think the government’s plan to get net zero by 2050 is too little, and far, far too late.
"That’s around 35 million people - more than enough if we work together to bring about change to a stable and cleaner life.”
Jackie Hopkinson, 77, from Grasmoor, said: “I joined Extinction Rebellion because I don’t believe in standing by and turning a blind eye while the once-beautiful and once-safe world is sinking into pollution and chaos.
"I want a better world. Extinction Rebellion demands a people’s assembly which will decide how to make it possible for my grandchildren to grow up safe and healthy – something governments are clearly failing to do.
"We know that children, including adolescents under the age of 18, are often more vulnerable than the general population to the health impacts of climate change - so many more of us have to take action now, for them.”