Ex-Dragons' Den star speaks out over Peak District woodland planning dispute

A former star of television series Dragons’ Den has responded to the latest development in her stand-off with the Peak District National Park Authority and village neighbours over controversial plans for an ancient woodland.

As previously reported, Rachel Elnaugh – a ‘dragon’ investor on the first two series of the long-running BBC programme – is the public face of a group which bought up the 70-acre Cressbrook Dale in 2022 with the intention of creating what could be described as a wellness retreat.

Their alterations to the ecologically-sensitive site have sparked anger in the local community and attracted the attention of planning officers at the park authority, who this week confirmed that an enforcement deadline had passed for reinstating the land to its previous condition, and that the landowners had apparently failed to comply.

Following the Derbyshire Times’ report on the situation, Ms Elnaugh contacted us to provide a statement, stressing that she was speaking in a personal capacity and not on behalf of her co-owners.

She said: “I believe that all the enhancements we have made to the land we collectively own at Cressbrook Dale are well within our lawful rights as landowners.

“So far as I am aware, we have not given consent nor permission for any third party to trespass upon, touch, nor make any alterations to, our property. Any such acts would therefore be criminal and, as such, will be reported to the police.”

Whether or not the group have breached their legal rights will be a question for planning officers who are expected to visit the site imminently.

On her social media channels this weekend, Ms Elnaugh shared a self-made video on the principles of ‘common law’, a concept which relates to laws created by judges’ decisions rather than parliamentary statute.

Common law is regularly cited by anti-vaccine activists and other extremist groups as a way to challenge or ignore regulations, though often such claims are bogus and have no legitimate legal use.

The dispute with Cressbrook residents has already seen the landowners make allegations of criminal damage, theft and hate crimes, but police investigations have proved inconclusive.

On the Love Cressbrook Dale website, the landowners say such incidents have led them to invite a ‘peace team’ to stay on the land and guard key entrances to the site.