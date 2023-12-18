Ex-Dragons' Den star and residents react to Peak District authority enforcement

Following the news that the Peak District National Park Authority has begun work to reinstate land in Cressbrook Dale at the centre of a high profile dispute, parties on either side of the battle have offered their initial reactions.

As reported on Thursday, December 14, PDNPA officers have begun carrying out enforcement action at Cressbrook Dale, removing manmade additions which had been put in place by Rachel Elnaugh – one of the original Dragons’ Den ‘dragons’ – and the Cressbrook Dale Estate Private Members Association.

The action is the result of a disagreement between the two sides lasting more than a year, which has also involved residents’ in Cressbrook and Ravensdale and other concerned members of the public acting as the Save Cressbrook Dale (SCD) campaign on the side of PDNPA.

Campaign chairman John Butler said: “We’re delighted at the news that the Peak District National Park Authority has removed the teepee and the plastic matting along with several tons of stone chippings which were laid to create a parking area.

Pictures from Cressbrook Dale this week show how the land looked at PDNPA officers had visited. (Photo: Contributed)

“As the PDNPA affirms in a recent notice about the action, the land on which the developments have taken place is considered to be among the most sensitive in the national park. It is heavily protected and is part of the ‘natural zone’.”

He added: “Ever since we learned that the land had been purchased we’ve been perplexed about what the new owners plan to do with it. This is one of the vanishingly rare pieces of wilderness in the region and is unsuitable for cultivation or habitation. Any attempt to 'farm' or develop this area of land is prohibited and would be catastrophic for its biodiversity.”

The site’s owners have outlined intentions to build a ‘chapel’ on the site, with security measures at the site entrances.

John said: “All we ask is that they respect the protections on this special part of the Peak District and adhere to the law.

PDNPA has removed areas of plastic matting which had been laid down without planning consent. (Photo: Contributed)

“These protections were fought for by ordinary people and because those people fought for them we now have national parks which are for everyone. It is in everyone's interest to ensure the laws protecting it are upheld – and we'll continue to monitor and campaign to Save Cressbrook Dale as long as those protections are under threat.”

Ms Elnaugh, a trustee and spokesperson for the private members association, told the Derbyshire Times she was outraged by PDNPA’s intervention and would be inspecting the site before deciding on next steps – but would not be deterred from continuing the project to create a spiritual meeting space at the site.

Speaking in a personal capacity, she added she believed the actions of the Peak Park have not ‘followed due process’.

She said: “If we find there has been any damage I will be reporting it to the police as a criminal act.

Pictures from Cressbrook Dale this week show how the land looked at PDNPA officers had visited. (Photo: Contributed)

“I for one will not let this rest. As landowners we have the right to be on that land and I personally believe that everything we have done is within our lawful rights. This is an absolute violation of those rights.”