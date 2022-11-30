All of the sheet piles for the new flood wall have now been installed, apart from the physical tie-in arrangement with Matlock Bridge. As the bridge is a scheduled monument, a separate approval process was required but work will begin imminently with supervision from expert archaeologists.

Naomi Doughty, project manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We have reached a significant milestone with placing the sheet piles, given how tough the Derbyshire limestone has proven to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now working closely with Historic England on the final placing of the final sheet piles due to the historic value of the bridge. Weather permitting, we will begin on Tuesday, December 6, so we can complete the bridge tie-in before Christmas Day.”

The reconstruction of the wall requires careful engineering to protect riverside premises.

She added: “This critical step in the construction programme will provide a stable retaining wall upon which the flood wall can then be built in the New Year and ensure that we swiftly reinstate flood protection from the River Derwent for the town.

“We thank the local community for their continued support and understanding while we build these essential flood defences and apologise for the temporary disruption caused by the construction works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an unscheduled addition to the project, the recent wet weather uprooted trees on the riverbank so they have been removed to prevent the risk of blockage.

A section of soft bank opposite the working platform has also slipped so is being removed to prevent the risk of further bank collapse. That will reinstate the original bank profile from the 1976 flood defence work, increasing the capacity of the river channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifty McShifty, the huge 800-tonne crane that has graced the Matlock landscape since the beginning of August will remain in place into early 2023 while contractor Jackson Civil Engineering completes cladding work on the sheet piles.

The project, which is being delivered in partnership with Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire Dales District Council, follows the collapse of a privately-owned wall during the February’s floods. Reinstating the defences will reduce the risk to 50 homes and businesses in the immediate vicinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details, see https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/east-midlands/matlock.