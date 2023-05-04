Derbyshire's one million tree mission: Putting down roots to fight climate change!

Derbyshire County Council has launched a new initiative to plant one million new trees across the county by 2030. County Councillors are urging residents, landowners, and volunteers to help them in their drive to boost the environment and tackle the effects of climate change.

According to Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader at Derbyshire County Council, "Trees act like sponges which suck carbon emissions out of the air so the more we plant, the more climate-changing greenhouse gases will be removed from the atmosphere."

The council has recorded more than 61,000 trees planted across the county since June 2021 on its website, www.milliontrees.co.uk. They are urging anyone who has planted a tree or trees in Derbyshire in the last couple of years to add it to the website to help reach their target.

Residents, landowners and volunteers are being encouraged to get involved. If you've planted a tree anywhere in Derbyshire since June 2021, it can be counted towards the million trees target. The council is also offering support and advice to landowners interested in planting more trees. Those who would like to volunteer to help plant trees in their area can also get in touch with the council.

In addition, local businesses and organisations can participate by sponsoring or contributing trees, planting on their property, staff volunteering, and events.

