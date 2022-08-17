Derbyshire Wildlife Trust opens refurbished community space in Matlock Bath

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, supported by a £5,000 grant from East Midlands Railway, has transformed a dated children’s classroom into a modern and well-equipped learning and event space for all ages.

The charity hopes to to encourage individuals, youth groups, businesses, voluntary and community organisations across Derbyshire to use the facility, given its easy accessibility by train.

Trust spokesperson Emma Wood said: “The Whistlestop classroom has been a great resource for school groups, family events and our nature tots sessions for years now, but we also wanted adults and businesses to benefit and feel comfortable here too.

The multi-purpose space has been decorated with a huge photograph of the trust's Lea Wood nature reserve.

“It has changed completely. It now feels fresh, modern, calmer and is certainly a space to be enjoyed by all who use it. We are confident that all the improvements made will enhance our user and visitor’s experiences.”

The interiors have been redecorated and new integrated storage built to keep children’s play materials tidied away. A 65-inch television can be used for presentations and teaching and the space is finished with a full wall photography mural of nearby Lea Woods during peak bluebell season.

The new kitchen area allows users to prepare their own refreshments or to serve catering from the neighbouring Whistlestop Café, while the outdoor space has been enhanced with more seating and a mud kitchen.

Nature tots sessions have restarted at the venue and the trust will be using the space to train teaching and nursery staff for qualifications in forest school and outdoor learning.

Donna Adams, community engagement manager at East Midlands Railway, said: “It is wonderful to see the classroom better equipped to welcome a variety of groups and ages and share the wellbeing benefits of being in nature. We were delighted to support the refurbishment from our community fund.”

For venue hire enquiries, contact visitor centre manager Shaun Smith via ssmith@derbyshirewt.co.uk.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​