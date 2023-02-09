Derbyshire Wildlife Trust launch appeal to buy 60 acres of Chesterfield farmland for 'rewilding'

The Defend Nature appeal is looking to return 60 acres of arable farmland in Old Whittington to nature. The site stretches between St Bartholomew’s woods to the south and Grasscroft ancient woodlands to the north. These woods join to Unstone and then down into the valley of the River Drone.

The goal of rewilding is to establish a diverse woodland habitat to enhance the crucial habitat corridor between the woodlands and promote nature's restoration in Chesterfield and nearby regions. The expanded habitat and improved connectivity will support a variety of bird and bat species, as well as mammals like foxes, badgers, and hedgehogs.

Rewilding is a conservation approach that involves restoring and protecting natural ecosystems and allowing them to develop and function without human intervention. It aims to recreate the relationships and processes that exist between species and their habitats so that they can thrive and support a rich diversity of wildlife. This can include the introduction of missing species, the removal of non-native species, and the protection of existing ecosystems.

What the future site at Whittington will look like if the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust appeal is successful.

Matt Buckler, Director of Natural Solutions at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “Here in Derbyshire, we want to take action to restore nature now. Quite simply, turning land over to rewilding projects is one of the most effective ways to get resilient nature back into people’s lives.

“There has been fantastic local support from people who are keen that we buy the site at Old Whittington, and there are more sites we are working on that we hope to share very soon. Thanks to our rewilding programmes, more and more landowners are also joining schemes to pledge land across Derbyshire to restore nature.

“We’re overjoyed that this opportunity, and more, have come up to create more space for nature, none of which would be possible without the generosity of our supporters.”

Launched in November the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust ‘Defend Nature’ appeal has so far raised £67,000 towards a £100,000 goal.