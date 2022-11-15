North East Derbyshire District Council issued the fixed penalty to the firm advertising waste collection on social media for failing to provide waste documentation to the authority’s enforcement team.

A council spokesperson said: “Waste collectors are required to retain waste transfer notes for two years to demonstrate where waste has been collected and where it is taken. The vast majority of businesses are compliant and can demonstrate where their waste goes, but as a reminder if you pay for waste collection be sure to ask for a copy of their waste carrier licence and a waste transfer note or you could also be guilty of an offence. As a householder, you also have a duty of care to ensure you’re waste is disposed of correctly.

“Due to the cost of living crisis we expect to see an increase in illegal waste collection through social media. We have a zero approach to waste crime. If you suspect illegal waste collection or are a victim, report it.”