Derbyshire school children help fly-fishing club with environmental check of the Derwent river

Primary school children have helped a local fly-fishing club with their monthly checks to monitor pollution levels in the River Derwent.

Pupils from Carsington and Hopton Primary School alongside parents and teachers joined members of Cromford Fly-Fishers Club to monitor the river Derwent’s insect population on July 22.

The children helped the anglers by catching samples of insects from the river bed with nets.

Helping the fishing club was part of an end of term trip for the school children and was organised with the help of Cromford Fly-Fishers Club member, Peter Massey.

Peter said: “It was an absolute pleasure to see their smiling faces as they learnt about the nature in the river.

“The children enjoyed their outing and that it was an enjoyable way to bring their term to a close.”

Each sample collected by the children was then put into buckets and later poured out into trays in Club’s Fishing Lodge.

A count of the insects in each sample is then taken. This is used to judge whether or not the insect life in the river is at the level it should be for the time of year. This gives a good indication of the general health of the river and if it will be a good period for the wildlife that relies on the insects as a source of food.

After the count, the samples were carefully returned to the river.

The children were also given the opportunity to try their hand at some fly-fishing activities, including handling the fly rods and practice at casting.

Cromford Fly-Fishers Club treasurer Phil Thompson said: “We would like to run more of these sessions to help the children understand the insect life in the river and the wildlife that lives in ornear the river.

“Hopefully the children will enjoy developing a connection with nature. If they’re all as keen and well-behaved as these pupils were, it will be an absolute pleasure.”

This month's check revealed that the river's insect count matched the expected levels for this time of year. Whilst the fishing club sees this as a positive, they are keen to highlight other issues, such as a major loss of ranunculus weed which highlights just some of the many problems local rivers like the Derwent is facing.