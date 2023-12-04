Derbyshire school braves cold weather to host community litter pick
This semester pupils from the Green Flying High Academy have been learning about ways that humans can either help or harm the Earth.
Ahead of their final assingments, the school hosted a community-wide litter pick on Wednesday, November 29.
Pupils and staff set off from school around 10.15am and for about an hour picked up all the litter they found on streets surrounding the school and the local church.
They were joined by residents, councillors, the secretary for MP Mark Fletcher and PCSO Ben Gregory. They have all donated a number of litter pickers and hoops for the event as well to help out the children.
Amanda Stanley, a Year 2 teacher at The Green Flying High Academy said: “The children are really dedicated to making South Normanton clean and spotless and it is wonderful to have so many people helping out with the event and showing the children that we can all work together to help the planet.”