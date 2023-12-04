Pupils from the Green Flying High Academy in South Normanton braved the weather in a bid to help the environment and the local community.

Brave Year 2 pupils from the Green Flying High Academy in South Normanton took part in a litter pick in freezing weather in a bid to help the Earth.

This semester pupils from the Green Flying High Academy have been learning about ways that humans can either help or harm the Earth.

Ahead of their final assingments, the school hosted a community-wide litter pick on Wednesday, November 29.

Pupils and staff set off from school around 10.15am and for about an hour picked up all the litter they found on streets surrounding the school and the local church.

Pupils were joined by teachers, families, councillors, local community members, councillors, the secretary for MP Mark Fletcher and PCSO Ben Gregory.

They were joined by residents, councillors, the secretary for MP Mark Fletcher and PCSO Ben Gregory. They have all donated a number of litter pickers and hoops for the event as well to help out the children.