Bolsover District Council is investigating several fly tipping incidents in the Shirebrook area involving a red flatbed truck, used by someone who has been collecting scrap and waste in the area and offering to remove.

In one incident waste was dumped on Wood Lane outside Shirebrook and was linked to this perpetrator. The waste was traced back to its original owner who has been given a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing in their duty of care to ensure the person they passed the waste to, was a licenced waste carrier.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke said: “Our local residents are asking this company/individual to remove their waste in good faith expecting it to be disposed of correctly, only to find out that they are then faced with a Fixed Penalty Notice.”

If you want to pay someone to collect and dispose of your waste, then it is your responsibility to check to ensure they are a licenced waste carrier. Residents can check if a collector is licenced using the public register on the Environment Agency website.