Derbyshire residents accuse Network Rail of illegally felling trees in bird nesting season

Derbyshire villagers have accused Network Rail of felling healthy trees along the Midland Mainline during bird nesting season without conducting legally necessary ecological surveys.

Residents of Higham say that planned “essential vegetation management” has gone far beyond what was originally announced and totally stripped a three-mile stretch of the track between South Wingfield and Ogston Bridge at a time of year when birds would have been occupying the trees.

Running through an area in the northern Amber Valley which is being considered for ‘area of outstanding national beauty’ status, residents say the felling has left a scar on the landscape and broken the hearts of nature lovers.

Heather Liggett, who represents the community on North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “The only person we know of who had any notification of this was told they would be felling dead or decaying trees between November and March, outside of nesting season.

Residents say Network Rail has devastated a vital biodiversity corridor by felling trees along the Midland Mainline. (Photo: Contributed)

“It’s continued way after that, and they’ve only left this week. They’ve taken out well over 100 huge, mature oak and beech trees which had nothing wrong with them at all, and posed no danger to the line.

“They’ve been doing the work in the middle of the night so they’d have no way to see where birds were roosting, and then feeding the trees straight into the wood chipper.”

She added: “As councillors, we know what people have to go through to take a tree down in the summer, all the surveys and reports. It beggars belief that they can just come in and do this.”

As the landowner, Network Rail is generally not required to seek local authority permission for tree removal, but it would be required to formally assess a site to ensure the planned work is necessary and minimises harm to plant and animal life.

Trees ran along both sides of the rail track, as pictured here before work began. (Photo: Contributed)

However, according to its own published documents: “There are some safety critical instances when we must prune or remove trees during nesting season. When we have to do this, we carry out thorough ecological surveys and inspections before starting any work.”

The Derbyshire Times asked Network Rail for copies of those reports and the organisation did not acknowledge that request, or answer questions about the detailed basis for removing so many trees.

Residents have also been left frustrated by the failure to produce evidence in support of the destruction, and invited their own independent ecologist to assess the situation who was equally horrified.

Cllr Liggett said: “If they’ve nothing to hide, I don’t know why they can’t provide these reports. We were told they came out to look at the site three months before work began, but that’s not a survey of birds nesting now.”

Heather Liggett, the independent North East Derbyshire district councillor for Shirland ward. (Photo: Contributed)

“We’ve asked many times to explain why they’re still doing this work in May, and all they’ve said is that they were running late.”

Residents say they have appealed to police and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust to intervene without success, and so one woman took matters into her own hands and physically obstructed work on site.

Sarah McRow, who owns the neighbouring Brackenfield Alpacas farm, said: “I’ve done that twice now. The first time was in December when they started to carry out work. I stood in front of their machines and asked what they were doing.

“Then again at the start of May, I could hear them at about 1am and went over again and asked them to produce their surveys. I told them they were working illegally and had to stop. When they refused I stood and stopped them going any further until it got so late they had to go home.”

Residents say the work has far exceeded what may have been justified to ensure safe railway operations. (Photo: Contributed)

She added: “My original concern was for the complete destruction of bird habitats. I saw the birds, and it was just heart-breaking. I burst into tears.

“These tracks are the best preserved green corridors we have that allow birds to travel around the country. Without them, we just lose that biodiversity.

“But Network Rail’s response has been evasive at best. They don’t say anything about anything. I’ve sent multiple Freedom of Information requests and received no response. They’ve got something to hide and they know it.

“I’m as convinced as can be that they are doing things illegally. They’re riding roughshod over people’s lives, trees, land and destroying so much. They need to held to account and I’m not going to stop here.”

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, Network Rail repeated an earlier statement issued by Tara Scott, infrastructure director for the East Midlands.

She said: “We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously. There are clear rules around undertaking essential vegetation management during bird nesting season.

Sarah Mcrow, of Brackenfield Alpaca farm, twice placed herself in front of heavy machinery to disrupt the work. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“We have a qualified ecologist who makes sure that we observe those rules and all our teams on site are carefully briefed.”

“This work is needed to make sure that the railway can continue to offer a safe and reliable service to our communities. We are sorry for the concern it is causing to the local community.”

