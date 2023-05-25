A donation of £94,341 from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund has seen Welbeck Street Recreation Ground in Whitwell receive a complete overhaul after almost 30 years of use.

The support came following a consultation with Whitwell Parish Council and residents, where it was decided that there was a need for a more suitable all-inclusive space for families, dog walkers and sports groups.

Thanks to the funding a new new play area, multi-use games zone and doggy ‘bark park’ has been built.

Norma Woolley, Clerk to Whitwell Parish Council, and Dannika Bannon, quarry manager at Tarmac's Whitwell site.. Photo: Lee Gibbon.

Dannika Bannon, Whitwell quarry manager at Tarmac, said: “It’s great to see the space that has now been created for the local community to enjoy and that the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund has helped to make it possible.

“Supporting projects like this and giving back to areas in which we operate is a key part of what we do. We hope Welbeck Street Recreation Ground is used by generations of Whitwell for years to come.”

Norma Woolley, councillor from Whitwell Parish Council, said: “As a site protected by Fields in Trust, it was really important to us that these four new areas had maximum play value without disturbing the natural setting they are in. We’re so pleased with the outcome and the community is delighted with the results – fab work from all involved.”

The overall site now includes four areas; a broad range of play equipment split into two spaces for all ages and abilities, a multi-use games area designed to facilitate sports including football, tennis, basketball and cricket, as well as a fully enclosed dog exercise area.

Tarmac donated £90,000 to refurbish Welbeck Street Recreation Ground in Whitwell, Derbyshire.

Children aged as young as two now have a designated space to explore and learn whilst they play.

A junior play space has been designed to encourage older children to explore the environment with natural features such as mounds, boulders, and trees being incorporated to work alongside the fixed play items to add further interest.

Positioned away from the play spaces, a ‘Bark Park’ has also been introduced. Completely enclosed, the park provides dog owners with a safe place to exercise their dogs, along with dog waste bins.