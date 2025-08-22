Derbyshire named and shamed as one of England's worst dog fouling grot spots

Newly published data shows that Derbyshire had one of the highest rates of dog fouling complaints out of all English counties last year.

The figures were compiled in a marketing exercise for pet insurance comparison website quotezone.co.uk, based on Freedom of Information (FoI) requests sent to 296 councils across the nation.

Dog fouling is a problem for many local authorities, and there are estimated to be more than 8 million dogs producing more than 1,000 tonnes of waste every day in the UK alone.

Eight of Derbyshire’s nine environmental health authorities answered the FoI request – no figures came from High Peak Borough Council – and altogether revealed that they had received a combined 1,784 complaints about dog fouling in the 12 months starting March 2024.

Adjusted for population, that equates to a 168 complaints per 100,000 residents – far short of the 498 in worst-place Shropshire, but still enough to be the seventh highest number per head of all counties.

The figures also revealed that for all Derbyshire’s complaining, just 18 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) were handed out to dog owners caught failing to clean up the crime scene.

Among the top ten counties with most complaints, Lancashire issued the most FPNs at 164, with 77 of them in Blackpool alone – the most of any authority in the country.

Helen Rolph, pet insurance expert at Quotezone, said: “It’s clear from our data that dog fouling presents a huge problem across England, and there’s a worrying gap between the number of complaints made and fines issued.

The number of bins available for dog waste varies greatly across Derbyshire's local authority areas. (Photo: Neil Cross)

“It’s not just about keeping our streets clean either. Dog mess can be dangerous, especially for children, as it carries harmful parasites, bacteria and viruses that can even cause blindness.”

She added: “It can also be harmful to other dogs if ingested, so it’s important to protect them with pet insurance – it can give pet owners peace of mind, and cover the cost of quality care should they become unwell.”

Breaking the Derbyshire figures down by local authority, by far the most complaints (742) were submitted to Erewash Borough Council, which has the third highest population of the local councils surveyed, and resulted in just one Fixed Penalty Notice being handed out in the year.

Councillor Mark Alfrey, the borough’s lead member for the environment, said: “Residents are rightly upset by irresponsible dog walkers who fail to pick up after their pets. The council is cracking down on the selfish minority who regard the mess as something that can be left to others to deal with.

“Local people are urged to get in touch with details of dog fouling so our Neighbourhood Dog Wardens can take action, particularly when it comes to where they target their patrols. The fixed penalty for not clearing up after your dog is £100 – which can rise to £1,000 plus costs if the case goes to court.

“Residents who spot dog mess that needs to be cleared up can simply message the council with the location. The text hotline to get the muck cleaned away is 0779 2701583.”

At the other end of the scale, Amber Valley Borough Council – with the second highest population – received just 59 complaints in 12 months, and issued zero fines.

South Derbyshire was apparently the quickest to stand on business, with 70 complaints and seven FPNs, while Derby City Council dealt with 398 complaints and issued four fines.

Bolsover had one of the better ratios for punishment, with 68 complaints and four FPNs, and North East Derbyshire a similar record of 60 complaints to two FPNs.

With the smallest population of any Derbyshire district, but perhaps the most dog-walking visitors, the Dales received 212 complaints and issued zero fines. Chesterfield received 175 complaints and also handed out zero fines.

The secret of Amber Valley’s success may come elsewhere in the data, which shows the borough offers 2,000 bins that accept dog waste, more than any of the other council areas.

South Derbyshire came bottom on that score with just 263 bins, perhaps indicating that whatever action is leading to more fines being handed out is also having a deterrent effect.

The rest of the bin league table, in order: Derby City (1,805), Derbyshire Dales (1,200), Erewash (1,088), Chesterfield (800), Bolsover (697) and North East Derbyshire (263).

Any correlation between the number of bins, complaints and fines is not immediately obvious, so it is likely the best performing councils are those which attack the issue from every angle.

A spokesperson for Amber Valley said: “The borough council executes regular patrols in parks throughout the borough which is usually determined by the footfall numbers.

“We undertake a maximum of four patrols in a month at the larger ones, and at the smaller ones we organise one patrol per month. if we get complaints on various streets or specific areas, we do extra ones too.

“Visibility of the officers acts as a deterrent, and education surrounding dog fouling is important. There is visible signage throughout the borough and we like to educate the public first and foremost.

“We haven't seen much change in our figures. After Covid we received more complaints, but it's been steady since then. We made the provision of more bins and increasing park patrols a high priority, which has clearly paid off.

They added: “Identifying the subjects is always challenging, as you have catch offenders in the act. We also have to rely on the public to supply the information to use and identify the offenders.”

Bolsover has taken a similar approach, said its council spokesperson: “Iit is often hard to identify and spot unlike other environmental crime such as fly-tipping but the matter of dog fouling is important to the council.

“That is why we have a Public Space Protection Order in place for dog fouling. Relevant staff within our teams are able to enforce against offences that are witnessed by that officer and will investigate reports from local residents.

“By providing a high visibility presence using our community rangers and other enforcement colleagues where appropriate, we do carry out pro-active patrols at dog walking areas and encourage owners to make sure they clear up after their pets.

“The biggest challenges are witnessing the actual offence as it has to be witnessed at the time. Where offences are witnessed we will take action and it is unacceptable for people to leave dog faeces in our local communities.”

They added: “There is a general improvement on the behaviours of dog walkers however, there are still some who feel it is acceptable to leave dog faeces behind, which it isn’t.

“Anyone witnessed doing so will be dealt with through the PSPO and also, people should always ensure they have sufficient means to pick up after their dog or they could equally be in breach of the PSPO.

“Following on from the recent scrutiny report about environmental despoilment, the council will include this type of environmental crime within their overall review of enforcement activity.”

In Chesterfield, the situation is seen to be improving but the borough council acknowledges there is still work to be done.

Councillor Steve Lismore, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Over the last ten years the number of reports about dog fouling incidents has reduced by more than fifty percent but this is still a problem that has a negative impact on the appearance of our neighbourhoods and can pose a serious risk to people's health.

“Most local dog owners are responsible and always clean up after their pets, but we still need people to report the owners who do not clean up after their dog so that we can continue to tackle this serious issue.”

He added: “Reports of dog fouling are used to help us plan our patrols and highlight areas where we will display educational signage to remind residents to pick up after their dog and paint stencils on pavements. We've also run campaigns around dog fouling to help raise awareness of the issue.

“We may issue fines when we catch people not cleaning up after their dog, but this can be challenging as our officers cannot be everywhere at once. We also believe that the best long-term improvements will come from educating people and getting them to change their behaviour.”

An NEDDC spokesperson said: "Dog fouling remains a high priority for The Council, and we regularly hear from residents who are frustrated by irresponsible dog ownership. Enforcement is challenging, particularly as many incidents occur outside of patrol hours and without witnesses, making it difficult to take action without credible evidence.

However, since 2020, and the implementation of our district-wide Dog Management Public Space Protection Order (which prohibits dog fouling and sets out clear expectations for dog owners in public spaces), we’ve seen improvements in awareness and compliance, especially in areas where we’ve focused on education and enforcement. Like with all things however, hotspots do emerge, and we respond with targeted patrols, pavement stencils, signage, and public awareness campaigns through social media.

Between March 2024 and March 2025, we carried out 45 proactive patrols across the district. We’ve also issued two Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for dog fouling — one following a resident’s eyewitness report and another during a patrol where a dog was seen fouling without its owner present. Both fines were paid in full, and we continue to use social media to keep residents informed about enforcement activity.

We encourage residents to report incidents via our online portal or directly to our Environmental Health Enforcement Team. Every report helps us build a clearer picture and take meaningful action.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council was also approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.