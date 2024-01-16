Derbyshire man jailed after theft of peregrine falcon eggs caught on video

A Darley Dale man has received an eight-week prison sentence after pleading guilty to intentionally disturbing and removing three eggs from a nest of peregrine falcons near Bolsover.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Father-of-two Christopher Wheeldon, 34, was captured on an RSPB surveillance camera as he abseiled down the cliff face of a limestone quarry to commit the offence on April 23, 2023, as the parent bird sounded distress calls and ultimately abandoned the nest.

At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday, January 16, Wheeldon, now of Wheatley Gardens, Two Dales, was committed to prison for 18 weeks, including ten for unrelated shoplifting charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Stephen Flint said on sentencing: “Even the birds are not beyond you’re thieving grasp. You may conceive these as just eggs but they are protected. This was a deplorable thing to do.”

A covert RSPB camera caught Christopher Wheeldon in the act of raiding the peregrine falcon nest. (Image: RSPB)

After being alerted by the RSPB, Derbyshire Police quickly identified Mr Wheeldon as a suspect and executed search warrants at two addresses, resulting in the discovery of items of clothing and equipment seen in the video but no eggs or chicks.

Although the video footage suggests Mr Wheeldon may have had an accomplice in the act, there were no other arrests.

Officers consider it likely that the wild peregrines were stolen to order and are now in the overseas falconry trade, where wild British birds are regarded as genetically superior and command prices reaching tens of thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In such situations, eggs are ‘laundered’ by being artificially incubated and the chicks passed off as ‘legal’ captive-reared birds.

The parent falcons abandoned the nest as a result of the theft. (Image: RSPB)

Peregrines are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 but following the 2008 relaxation of a Government registration scheme for breeders, it is now virtually impossible to trace wild birds once taken captive.

Chris Wilkinson of Derbyshire Police Rural Crime Team said: “The nesting sites of these beautiful birds of prey are protected in law for a reason. Peregrines are an endangered species and groups, including the RSPB, have been working hard to ensure they are free from persecution and able thrive in Derbyshire.

“The efforts made by the RSPB, Derbyshire Police, NWCU and the Animal and Plant Health Agency to secure the conviction and subsequent sentence handed down by the courts, goes to show that we will go above and beyond to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2020, the RSPB filmed another peregrine nest robbery in Derbyshire but was unable to secure a conviction.

Peregrine falcon chicks can be sold overseas for tens of thousands of pounds. (Photo: RSPB)

While campaigning for the reinstatement of full registration controls, the charity and the South Peak Raptor Study Group will continue to monitor nests in and around Derbyshire.

Thanking the police and quarrying company Tarmac for their cooperation in the case, RSPB investigations officer Thomas Grose said: “Peregrine falcons represent the epitome of being wild and free and it is this very characteristic that makes them such a target for criminals involved in the illegal falconry trade.

“The theft of peregrine eggs and chicks has been a persistent threat to these birds in Derbyshire. This case is a great example of organisations working together to bring those responsible to justice. Without dedicated volunteers and the efforts of Derbyshire Police this would have been just another failed nest. I hope this sends the message that we are watching and will continue our efforts to protect these amazing birds of prey.”