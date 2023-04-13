Derbyshire glamping site plans described as “an absolute joke” are thrown out

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting, the glamping plans, from Phil Kerry for land off Turlowfields Lane between Atlow and Hognaston, were unanimously rejected.

Mr Kerry’s most recent attempt, after seven planning applications over the years including rabbit and alpaca farm plans opposed by national animal welfare groups, had involved 10 tents, 10 timber pods and two lodges.

However, officials said the plot is too remote, in the open countryside, and inaccessible by public transport, being “wholly reliant” on cars. The site is two kilometres from Hognaston and 1.8 kilometres from Hulland Ward.

One councillor said the idea of what makes a sustainable location needs to be revisited, with some areas having fewer bus services than the “unsustainable” potential glamping site, but not dubbed “remote”.

Cllr Janet Rose said: “This is an absolute joke. Deja vu, here we go again. The seventh application, rabbits, alpacas, what’s going to be next?

“It just appears that any of us, all of us individually, can go and buy a small field and apply for a house, because that’s what this chap wants to do.

“The site is an absolute disgrace. He keeps on coming back doesn’t he? He doesn’t meet us, he doesn’t come to a meeting. There’s no point really in debating it. The site is completely unsustainable.”

Cllr Richard FitzHerbert said: “There is little if actually no activity on site, it certainly isn’t acceptable for the proposed use, even with my tourism hat on.”

Chris Whitmore, the council’s had of planning, said sustainable locations are supposed to be an “attractive 10-minute walk” from basic services and facilities, which the Turlowfields site is not.

A report written by council officers had detailed: “The site is approximately a 30-minute walk from Hognaston and a 25-minute walk from Hulland Ward along country lanes with no lighting or pavements. The site does not have good connections to the main highway network or the public rights of way network/cycleways.