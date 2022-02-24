Derbyshire floods clean-up operation - in pictures

Derbyshire Dales District Council says that due to the amount of debris, it is likely teams will be clearing up for the rest of this week.

Towns and villages needing attention include Ashford in the Water, Bakewell, Baslow, Darley Bridge, Grindleford, Litton Mill, Matlock and Matlock Bath.

The council says its flood response team distributed around 2,000 sandbags to help vulnerable residents and businesses during the floods.

Council chief executive Paul Wilson said: "Once again this has been a phenomenal team effort.

"Flooding has been at a similar level to the challenges we encountered in November 2019.

"At one stage on Sunday there were 19 Flood Warnings in the Dales, from Hathersage in the north to Doveridge in the south.

"I am tremendously proud of the way our staff willingly responded to this emergency with partner agencies - not only those frontline staff who literally protected lives on Sunday into Monday, but the many support staff behind the scenes who coordinated the operation."

The council has released these images as clear-up work begins in flooded areas.

