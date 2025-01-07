Derbyshire council opens some roads after snow and flooding but many stay closed

Taken By Ldr Jon Cooper

Derbyshire County Council has announced that despite some roads reopening after flooding many still remain closed following overnight snow and further bad weather conditions.

The council has warned that ice has also been an issue on higher ground in the county the authority had crews out overnight ploughing and gritting to keep roads open.

As well as the roads below, which remain closed, there are still issues with snow on the A515 between Newhaven and Fenny Bentley and on the A612 Clodall Lane at Owler Bar, according to the council.

The council says closed roads as of 9am, Tuesday, January 7, include: A57 Snake Pass; Cat and Fiddle, A537; A53 Axe Edge; A6024 Holme Moss; Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton; Winnats Pass – closed due to abandoned vehicles; Rushup Edge, next to Winnats Pass; Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit.

Council crews remain out and and are concentrating on the main roads and they aim to then will then look at the roads that are closed to see if it can get them open later today, January 7.

Some roads closed due to flooding have now reopened, but the list below are still closed.

These include the A617 Chesterfield and although the Hornsbridge roundabout is now open the council is making further checks and it will need to be gritted before it can be reopened.

Other roads listed by the council as still closed include: Leathersley Lane, Scropton; Watery Lane, Scropton; Main Street, Rosliston; Frizams Lane, near Findern; Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132; Derby Road, B5010 Risley; Heage Lane, Etwall; Asher Lane, Ripley; And A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary.

The council is warning people to take care if they are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for safety.

It is continuing to monitor the weather conditions and says it is doing its very best to keep Derbyshire moving and it will be releasing further updates.

A brighter, drier day is expected today, Tuesday, January 7, with temperatures varying between one and three degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.

The council has also provided the following useful links:

Find a grit bin if people want to help keep roads and pavements in your area free from ice.

Sign up to receive email alertsfor the latest updates on snow in Derbyshire.

The council uses weather information from MeteoGroup to help to decide where and when to grit. People can check the latest weather forecast from the Met Officeor from BBC weather.