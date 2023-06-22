Derbyshire council lists shocking catalogue of fly-tipped waste ahead of plans to extend blackspot road blocks

Amber Valley Borough Council has had public spaces protection orders in place on six roads plagued with fly-tipping for the past three years and is now looking to extend this by a further three years.

The legal orders, which include installing gates to block the roads and fines for waste dumped, are in place on Castle Lane in Codnor, Station Road in Ironville, Anchor Road in Langley Mill, Church Street in Riddings and Cockshutt Lane and Norman Road in Somercotes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of a meeting next week where the orders are to be extended by three years the council has documented fly-tipping incidents at each of the locations over the past three years – with 16 logged, 11 of which were on Anchor Road in Langley Mill.

Cockshutt Lane in Somercotes is one of the roads that has been blocked off to stop flytipping. Photo: Google

The Anchor Road incidents include fly-tipped Tarmac in July 2020; two flat bed trucks worth of a dumped cannabis set-up in August 2022; a fridge freezer in September 2022; a “drugs fly-tip including three fridges in September 2022; cannabis waste in January 2023, and asbestos in March 2023.

Meanwhile, a “motorised scooter/mobility scooter” was dumped in Church Street, Riddings in April 2023; window frames were dumped in Norman Road, Somercotes, in January 2020 and carpets were fly-tipped in Norman Road in June 2021.

The council says fly-tipping has been “resolved or significantly reduced” by installing lockable gates on the affected areas, which previously had “a high frequency of fly-tipping or anti-social behaviour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same meeting next week, the borough council is also looking to extend public spaces protection orders on 21 town centres and parks in a bid to restrict anti-social behaviour.

These orders ban people from drinking alcohol or carrying unopened cans or bottles or other containers of alcohol in the borough’s town centres and parks.

They also ban people from “unirating or defecating” in any of the 21 sites or in the doorways or alcoves of any publicly accessible buildings within the restricted areas.

These orders were brought in six years ago and the council wants to extend them for a further three years, having been extended once already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad