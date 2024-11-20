Zero Hour campaigners at Chesterfield Market

Residents and climate campaigners are calling on Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins to vote for new environmental legislation requiring the Government to deliver a joined-up strategy and tackle the climate emergency.

The MP is being asked to back the Climate and Nature bill (CAN bill) which will be going through its second reading in parliament on January 24 2025.

Steph Fultcher from the Chesterfield Climate Alliance said: “We’re calling on our MP Toby Perkins to vote for this landmark legislation on Friday 24 January when it has its Second Reading. Our MP tells us they care about tackling the climate-nature crisis. Well, now they have a chance to turn those words into action by voting for the Climate and Nature Bill.

“Seeing our MP lead the way on this would fill me, and many, many other local voters, with hope. At last, we would have a law that means we end fossil fuel production and all the damage that comes with it. That we end the pollution of our waterways, rivers and seas. That we restore our damaged countryside and protect our wildlife and bring about a truly just transition to a fairer, greener, future. We cannot afford another decade of inaction.”

If passed, the CAN Bill will put into UK law a requirement of the Government to deliver a joined-up strategy to tackle climate change including integrating existing, siloed climate and biodiversity plans—and aligning the Government’s targets with the country's international climate commitments.

The bill is backed by the climate action campaign group, Zero Hour.

Dr Amy McDonnell from Zero Hour believes this Climate and Nature Bill is “our last, best chance to ensure that the UK rises to the challenge of the climate crisis we’re facing.”

Dr McDonnell said: “Previous governments have already pledged, alongside 196 other nations, to achieve the 2030 targets the Bill would make law. But at present, these targets aren’t legally binding and our existing legislation isn’t robust enough to ensure they’re met.

“The CAN Bill, written by scientists, will enable the UK to do everything it has promised and ensure a liveable future for all."

Toby Perkins has repsonded to calls by climate campaigners and residents to support this bill.

He said: “I was very happy to meet with Transition Chesterfield and other members of the Chesterfield Climate Alliance last week and commend them on their passion and dedication to creating a greener, cleaner world. I will be reading the Climate & Nature Bill very carefully.

“I am in strong agreement with the reasoning behind the Bill – and with the aims of Transition Chesterfield – which is the importance of protecting our natural environment and ensuring the government take serious action on climate change. I know from the thousands of emails and letters I have received over the years, that this is the biggest priority for many of my constituents – who want to ensure that we are leave a cleaner, more sustainable planet for future generations, that we protect biodiversity and ensure our communities do not suffer the impact of climate change. It will be interesting to see whether the government consider that the measures laid out in the Climate and Nature Bill are the best way of delivering on the environmental improvements we need. “