Community campaigners are calling on Derbyshire County Council to support the creation of a National Landscape designation for Amber Valley amid mounting development pressures.

At a council meeting on October 9, Councillor Paul Moss called on the council to support a campaign which could see Amber Valley granted status as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Cllr Moss– whose county division includes Amber Valley communities such as Pentrich, South Wingfield and Buckland Hollow, hopes that this measure will provide vital protection to the region in the face of development pressures such as the proposed pylon installation between Chesterfield and Willington substations.

He said: “The Amber Valley is amongst some of the most beautiful landscapes in the East Midlands, let alone Derbyshire. It’s vital that efforts are made to try to preserve these special places in the teeth of some significant and increasing development pressures being placed upon these important Peak Fringe landscapes.”

The Amber Valley National Landscape Campaign (AVNLC) seeks to preserve the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Amber Valley area. The proposed National Landscape status would recognise the valley as a critical environmental and historical landscape, ensuring protections against unrestrained development and infrastructure projects that threaten its ecological integrity, scenic beauty, and cultural heritage.

The campaign is being spearheaded by Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council.

Cllr Lewis said: “Surprisingly there is no designated National Landscape anywhere in the East Midlands. Given the importance of the nearby Peak District to the west, and of course the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage site to the south we could lose the natural integrity of a really important buffer zone to both these special places to development pressures in the coming years, and an intrinsically important landscape area in its own right.

“The Amber Valley is a really special place - its name even conjures a special place to mind. I have written to the Chief Executive of Natural England to ask for a discussion so that we can start the process to list the Amber Valley as a National Landscape.”

Residents have voiced significant concerns about the proposed up to 60m tall high-voltage pylons set to pass through Amber Valley, impacting landscape, ecology and wildlife, as well as a local amenity of high importance.

Additionally, fears that new housing targets, updated under the Labour government’s planned reforms to the NPPF, could put further strain on the region’s landscapes and resources.

A representative from AVNL Campaign, Katie Hirst said: “Designating Amber Valley as a National Landscape would offer critical protections, allowing us to balance necessary development with the preservation of our countryside, ecology and heritage. We’re hopeful that Derbyshire County Council will recognise the importance of this initiative and offer their support.”

As well as seeking support from local authorities, the AVNL Campaign are hoping to hear from local residents to add their voice to the campaign.

They are also calling on businesses based in and around Amber Valley to share how a National Landscape designation for the region would have a positive effect on their business.

For more information about the campaign, or how you can get involved, visit the newly launched AVNL website.