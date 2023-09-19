News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Demolition approval sought for former Chesterfield offices - to make way for new homes

Balfour Beatty Homes has sought planning permission for the demolition of the former DXC Technology Manor Offices on Old Road, Chesterfield.
By James Salt
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
The former DXC Technology offices are to be demolished in new plans.The former DXC Technology offices are to be demolished in new plans.
The former DXC Technology offices are to be demolished in new plans.

The move comes in response to a series of incidents, including trespassing, vandalism, theft, and anti-social behaviour, that have plagued the site in recent years.

AR Demolition has been commissioned to carry out the demolition works on the former Manor Offices. This extensive project is set to start on the October 6 and is expected to span a period of 11 weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scope of work will encompass a strip of internal offices, structural demolition of all buildings on-site, removal of slabs and foundations and the crushing of all hardcore materials.

Plans outline 58 new homes to be built on the Manor Office land.Plans outline 58 new homes to be built on the Manor Office land.
Plans outline 58 new homes to be built on the Manor Office land.
Most Popular

The Manor Offices have conditional permission for 58 homes to be built on the land.

Regarding the plans for the housing development, a spokesperson said: “The proposals would deliver up to 60 homes and offer the opportunity to provide a range of sizes, types and tenures.

“The site is also conveniently and sustainably located within walking and cycling distance of local schools, public transport links, shops, services and facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The proposals represent a significant investment in the local area.

“The construction stage will create new jobs, and new residents will increase footfall in local shops and increase spending in the local economy.

“The proposals will also help maintain the limited habitats and wildlife currently on the site and include enhanced biodiversity and public open green space for adults and children alike to enjoy in the future.

“Existing trees on site will be protected where possible and integrated into the scheme.”

Related topics:Chesterfield