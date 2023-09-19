Demolition approval sought for former Chesterfield offices - to make way for new homes
The move comes in response to a series of incidents, including trespassing, vandalism, theft, and anti-social behaviour, that have plagued the site in recent years.
AR Demolition has been commissioned to carry out the demolition works on the former Manor Offices. This extensive project is set to start on the October 6 and is expected to span a period of 11 weeks.
The scope of work will encompass a strip of internal offices, structural demolition of all buildings on-site, removal of slabs and foundations and the crushing of all hardcore materials.
The Manor Offices have conditional permission for 58 homes to be built on the land.
Regarding the plans for the housing development, a spokesperson said: “The proposals would deliver up to 60 homes and offer the opportunity to provide a range of sizes, types and tenures.
“The site is also conveniently and sustainably located within walking and cycling distance of local schools, public transport links, shops, services and facilities.
“The proposals represent a significant investment in the local area.
“The construction stage will create new jobs, and new residents will increase footfall in local shops and increase spending in the local economy.
“The proposals will also help maintain the limited habitats and wildlife currently on the site and include enhanced biodiversity and public open green space for adults and children alike to enjoy in the future.
“Existing trees on site will be protected where possible and integrated into the scheme.”