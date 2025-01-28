Decision issued on plans to fell three massive trees in Derbyshire conservation area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolsover District Council has issued a decision notice following a proposal to fell three trees on the grounds of a former vicarage.

A planning application to remove three trees at Willow House grounds, at Church Hill in Blackwell, was submitted to Bolsover District Council by Anderson Tree Care on behalf of the property owner last month.

The site, which is situated within the Old Blackwell conservation area, is bound by a large number of trees in a variety of species.

The Old Blackwell Conservation Area was originally designated by the Council in July 1978 on the basis of a ‘special architectural and historic interest’.

The plans propose removing an Atlas Blue Cedar, an Ash tree and a Sycamore which are within the boundaries of the conservation area.

This comes after some of the branches of the Cedar tree fell down, causing damage to a nearby shed and ‘narrowly missed’ one of the owner’s vehicles.

The covering letter to the application states that several trees on the site ‘can be looked upon as having outgrown their positions’.

The application reads: “The Cedar is a poor specimen, it ought to have had neighbouring trees removed to give it more space and then it might have been a better specimen. Unfortunately it is now beyond recovery and removal is a reasonable course of action.”

A tree officer report states that the Cedar tree is in a ‘poor’ condition and is ‘not considered to have a ‘significant visual prominence within the street scene and conservation area’.

The covering letter further adds that the Ash tree and the Sycamore are ‘not really visible from outside of the property’ and their removal ‘would not have a significant negative impact on the environment or its enjoyment by the public.’

A tree officer report carried out in response to the application confirms that the Cedar tree is in a 'poor' condition and is 'not considered to have a 'significant visual prominence within the street scene and conservation area'.

The report adds that the Ash tree and the Sycamore ‘appear to be in good condition’ but the number of surrounding trees ‘appears to have some form of impact’ on them, in particular on the Ash tree. The trees are ‘not visible from public spaces’.

The report adds: “Their removal would therefore benefit the remaining trees, providing them additional space to thrive. The removal of the trees would not have adverse visual impacts on the street scene or conservation area.

“It is considered that all three trees do not hold a particularly prominent position within the streetscene and conservation area and therefore it is not necessary to impose additional protections in terms of a Tree Preservation order. The removal of the trees would provide a betterment for the remaining, adjacent trees.”

The tree officer recommended that a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) should not be put in place.

A decision notice issued by Bolsover District Council on Tuesday, January 21 reads: “Having considered the proposals described in your notification I have determined, in accordance with my delegated powers, not to make a Tree Preservation Order to protect the trees subject to the notification.

“Accordingly, the works proposed can be carried out in accordance with the submitted details.”

The notice added that the arboricultural works should be completed within two years and should be carried out in a manner that allows avoiding any damage or disturbance to adjacent trees.