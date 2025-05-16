Boslover District Council has issued a decision on plans to fell a tree located in the Pleasley Village Conservation Area.

A planning application for felling the tree at Booth Avenue in Pleasley was first submitted to Bolsover District Council by Chris King on behalf of Mark Morgon in July 2024 – with further supporting documents and images submitted in March this year.

The plans proposed that a beech tree which lies within the boundary of the Pleasley Village Conservation Area, should be entirely removed due to safety concerns – with a replacement tree planted.

The application form reads: “The tree sits on elevated ground and has excessive lean over Chesterfield Road and entrance driveway to 1 Booth Avenue.

“The rear limb overhanging garden has been heavily pruned in past. However this contributes to the severity of lean and has unbalanced the overall weight distribution.

“After taking into consideration the above points, there could be good grounds to remove this tree with a replanting schedule after remove as per the customers wishes.”

One public comment was submitted to the application by a neighbour, who supported the plans.

In his comment, Geoff Kearsley said: “I fully support the felling of the beech tree. This is because the tree is in my view is dangerous as it is leaning at an alarming angle.

"I fear at sometime soon it will fall over causing damage to property or to life. It may fall into is a busy junction and footpath used regularly by school children and adults alike, risking loss to life or serious injury and damage to property.

"I am constantly worried that with every storm we have, which nowadays are much more severe and extreme, that the tree will come down.

“In addition I think the tree is getting close to the end of its natural life thus adding to the risk of an unexpected falling of the tree.”

Kim Wyatt, a Heritage Conservation Manager, opposed the plans.

In her comment, Ms Waytt said: “It is clear from the above assessment that the established tree cover makes a significant contribution to the character of the area and the loss of the tree would harm the to the character of the area.

"There is a statutory and policy requirement when considering applications in conservation areas to ensure that all proposals preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the area and not cause harm. Any harm must be judged against the public benefits of the proposal.

“There is insufficient justification to support the removal of the tree, and the level of harm caused to the character and appearance of the conservation area”

After consideration Bolsover District Council refused the proposed work.

The decision stated: “The tree occupies a prominent position within the public domain and the Conservation Area and offers significant benefit to the visual amenity and character of the area.

"The council considers that the proposed felling is of such significance that if not adequately justified would cause detriment to the visual amenity of the area.

"The applicant has failed to adequately justify the felling of the tree, when other possible courses of action, could provide a proportionate and balanced solution."