D-Day for controversial plans to turn derelict quarry into huge Derbyshire water park resort

A decision on plans for a huge Derbyshire water park resort in a derelict quarry is set to be decided in under a month after years in limbo.

The scheme, from BMET Limited, for a water park resort in Crich Quarry – dubbed Amber Rock – was submitted in January 2022 to Derbyshire County Council (DCC) after years of to-ing and fro-ing.

Now, the authority is due to make a decision on the controversial scheme on Monday, September 2, with a recommendation from planning officials not yet released.

This comes a few months after a flurry of new documents were submitted to the county council responding to a formal notice issued by the authority requesting more information – or face the application being rejected – which the authority had issued in June 2022.

An artist's impression of the proposed Crich Quarry development. Image from Pennyroyal Design Group

The developers, who unveiled their plans in 2019, say Amber Rock would contain an indoor water park, 152-bed hotel, 128 straw-bale lodges, 210 holiday apartments, an indoor/outdoor climbing centre, a heritage centre, a cliff-top restaurant, sports complex, underground parking for 769 vehicles, water-powered lifts and solar panels.

Meanwhile, a total of 561 jobs would be created by the scheme, with 200 people to be employed during the construction phase. Residents in Crich, and particularly the 630-strong campaign group Residents Opposed to Amber Rock (ROAR), have been waiting for this D-Day for some time and feel that all common sense points to the application’s rejection.

Tony Mills, on behalf of the ROAR campaign group, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “ROAR’s steering group made it clear from the beginning that we were not about protest or nimby objection but would at all times be pragmatic, accurate and fair in our assessment and conclusions about the application.

“We are pleased to have maintained that approach the whole way through the process which now, appears, to be reaching a pivotal moment with the likelihood that the application will be determined by Derbyshire County Council’s planning committee on 2nd September.

An aerial view of Crich Quarry. Photo by Richard Bird Photography.

“ROAR has been central to a vast number of objections including hundreds of considered and principled submissions from residents, statutory authorities and key consultees which include Historic England and World Heritage.

“We believe that the case is made overwhelmingly that the application should be rejected and look forward to the decision on that basis.

“In the event that the application is rejected and subsequently appealed ROAR stands ready to continue to make the case on the merits of what is put forward.

“The applicant has failed to engage in any meaningful way with our community and has shown no respect for our village in the application and ROAR currently sees no circumstances where this could change.”

An artist's impression of the proposed Crich Quarry development. Image from Pennyroyal Design Group.

A 17-page statement submitted by BMET to the county council for its September 2 meeting details: “From the outset, BMET made its intentions clear to Amber Valley Borough Council and DCC to work the remaining approximately 250,000 tonnes of mineral reserves, creating a superior restoration project within the site’s unique setting for the Amber Rock holiday village tourist/leisure development. Despite several attempts to re-open Crich Quarry, DCC prevented BMET from doing so.

“In the event, DCC were to grant an outline planning permission, the final Amber Rock design has yet to be completed; it can only be completed as a consequence of reasonable planning conditions in an outline planning permission.

“Despite requests, DCC has not confirmed which authority will decide the reserved matters (final design details).

“Since receiving the BMET notice to re-open Crich Quarry and the Amber Rock development planning application DCC has clearly intended to close an extant quarry (quarry with planning permission) and prevent a proposed development from taking place.

“As confirmed by AVBC, the Amber Rock Application would provide a significant new recreation and leisure facility, serving the residents of Amber Valley, Derbyshire, the East Midlands, and beyond. It would support and encourage active recreation by families (including young children in particular).

“The range of recreational activities for the target age groups will be significant. Indeed, this is the only equivalent recreational option for families in the district.”

In April, the developers made clear that the regeneration of the quarry into a water park resort is preferred but that, if this fails, the door remains open for its continued use for quarrying, along with scope for a significant extension of that work. That could include either 300,000 tonnes or up to 1.3 million tonnes of further quarrying, it claims.

Hundreds of residents, councillors, Historic England and international experts have objected to the plans, saying they would have a negative impact on the overlooking Crich Stand World War I, Grade-II listed memorial and on the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site – five miles away.

Key concerns relate to highways issues including capacity on surrounding roads, car-heavy travel, and how transport will be managed by the proposed resort; the impact of both light and noise on the surrounding area, including through the night, on residents, the reflective and calm use of the memorial and the impact on wildlife in the quarry; flooding concerns about how water will be dispersed safely; and landscape and environmental concerns relating to the cumulative impact on the surrounding area and views of the countryside.