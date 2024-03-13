Council spends £1million on new fleet of refuse vehicles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover District Council is investing up to £1million in its waste and recycling service after they agreed to purchase four new refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) - improving reliability and meeting the highest carbon emissions standards.

The RCVs will be used for the collection of burgundy bin dry recyclable wastes and will replace the existing vehicles which are nearing the end of their life. The cost of each vehicle is £229,500 which includes the supply, delivery, first vehicle registration, road fund license, GIS and safety equipment.

The council investigated the possibility of purchasing electric vehicles but they are unavailable in this vehicle class required. The new vehicles will meet the current highest Euro-VI emission standards and are fitted with electric bin hoists which further reduce engine emissions and are able to operate on HVO (Hydrated Vegetable Oil) offering 80% (approx.) reduced tail-pipe emissions.

Bolsover District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke said, “Our main priority is to ensure that the waste and recycling service that our residents receive is improved and to a standard that they deserve. One million pounds is a significant investment and shows our commitment to improving this valuable service.

“Having an ultra-modern fleet of vehicles will help reduce waste, pollution and minimise carbon emissions, all of which has to be good for our finances and the environment.”

The new vehicles, as well as being more reliable and more fuel efficient, are more durable and increase service resilience.