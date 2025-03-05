Plans for a 14.5m wind turbine in a farmer’s field in Chinley have been refused by High Peak Borough Council who say the proposals are ‘inappropriate development’.

The owners of Cote Bank Farm in Chinley will no longer be able to install a 14.5m wind turbine on their property after the plans were refused.

The decision was made on Monday March, 3 and council officers gave four reasons why the wind turbine could not go ahead.

Ben Haywood for High Peak Borough Council said: “The proposed development comprises ‘inappropriate development’ in the Green Belt.

“In the view of the Local Planning Authority, the very special circumstances presented by the applicant only attract moderate weight, and are not found to outweigh the harm to the Green Belt by reason of inappropriateness, and the additional harm to the openness of the Green Belt, which attracts substantial weight.”

It was noted that whilst the introduction of the proposed wind turbine is ‘not considered to be harmful to the immediate rural landscape character of the High Peak’.

However Mr Haywood said: “Owing to its prominence and sensitive location, the proposed turbine would result in significant harm to the setting of the Peak District National Park, thereby resulting in conflict with Local Plan Policies.

In the absence of technical information and/or a detailed assessment carried out by a suitably qualified professional as appropriate, the council felt it is not possible for the Local Planning Authority to ‘positively conclude the proposed wind turbine would not adversely

impact upon the amenity of nearby residential properties having regard to noise impacts’.

Agent Planning and Design Practice Ltd, speaking on behalf of applicant Broadhurst said when the application was submitted that given the rural location of the site, there are few neighbouring properties.

The council also noted in the absence of sufficient information, it is not possible at the time of determining this application for the Local Planning Authority to positively conclude that the proposed wind turbine would not adversely impact upon the use of any Public Right of Way and/or the public highway.

Mr Haywood added: “ The Local Planning Authority has worked where possible in a positive and proactive manner with the applicant to overcome and address all identified planning issues in order to achieve a sustainable form of development.”