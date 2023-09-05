Council, police and MP unite to shut down Derbyshire waste sites plaguing local residents

Watch more videos on Shots!

North East Derbyshire District Council and Derbyshire Constabulary secured Closure Orders in relation to the two illegal waste site sites in West Handley and Ridgeway following more than a year of anti-social behaviour problems including intimidation, criminal damage and noise nuisance.

Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Nigel Barker, said: “We’ve worked very closely with Derbyshire police to carry out these closure orders and I’m grateful to all of the officers who have helped with this complex case.

“No one should live in fear or be victim to anti-social behaviour of this nature. We have zero-tolerance to anti-social behaviour and are continuing to work with all partners to ensure we use all powers available to take action against the perpetrators.”

MP Lee Rowley worked together with police and NE Derbyshire District Council to close the Derbyshire sites

The Closure Orders were granted at a hearing at Chesterfield magistrates court on August 30 and were given for the maximum of three months.

Investigators had previously imposed 48-hour Closure Notices at the sites on August 15 when the council had formally executed warrants to gain access with bailiffs, police and the Environment Agency to investigate suspected unlawful waste activities.

Twelve vehicles were seized from the sites for suspected criminal waste offences and dogs were also seized from the site due to the impact their barking had been having on residents.

NE Derbyshire District Council originally issued public notices stating it had carried out the seizure of six vehicles on August 15 at the site of the former Pople Nursery, on Main Road, in West Handley, between New Whittington, in Chesterfield, and the Marsh Lane area.

The district council also carried out further enforcement action seizing six more vehicles from an address on High Lane, in Ridgeway, Derbyshire, under the same waste control regulations on the same day.

Derbyshire police stated that it understood the impact these types of reported behaviour can have on communities and it has been working with the council to address concerns and ensure safety.

NE Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley stated that he too had been working with local councillors to address issues in West Handley.

The court heard how residents had been subject to intimidation, criminal damage, noise nuisance and general anti-social behaviour from those operating the sites over the last year.

Two individuals have also received Community Protection Notices from the council which were appealed but upheld.

Cllr Barker added: “Anybody who suspects anti-social behaviour in our district can report it to us and we urge our residents to be vigilant in keeping our neighbourhoods safe and lawful.”

Investigations into potentially unlawful waste activities at both sites are also still ongoing, according to the council.

A council spokesperson explained that It is an offence to enter or remain on premises in contravention of a Closure Notice or Closure Order without reasonable excuse and this is punishable by a fine or imprisonment or both.