Council fears possible bird flu outbreak after 10 birds die at Derbyshire nature reserve

Erewash Borough Council has acted immediately following the deaths of the birds – swans and Canadian geese – at the Straw’s Bridge Local Nature Reserve in West Hallam, near Ilkeston.

The deaths have occurred over the past couple of weeks, and EBC are now liaising with Defra, the RSPCA and Derbyshire County Council Trading Standards Service.

Councillor Carol Hart. Leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: “We would stress that nothing has yet been confirmed, we are acting quickly in line with national guidelines. We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep everyone updated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations into the deaths, and a potential Avian Flu outbreak, are ongoing. Credit: Keith Evans / Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Sign- Geograph / Licence: https://bit.ly/3MDyAfI

"This is such a popular site for families and it is upsetting to see any birds that have died. But, until we know more, I would urge everyone who visits the site to refrain from feeding the birds, and I back the call for dog owners to keep their pets on a lead.”

Visitors to the popular site, known locally as Swan Lake, are being asked to follow some simple rules:

Please do NOT feed the birds as this leads to them congregating and the close proximity could escalate the spread of any virus.

Do not touch any dead or sick birds. Please report any sightings to the council and Defra.

The council has also appealed to dog owners to keep their pets on a lead in the area as sick birds will be feeling ill and will not be able to get away from a dog – while the pet could also be at risk of illness.