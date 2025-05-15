Contaminated land on Derbyshire housing estate becomes thriving community garden

An overgrown patch of land on a Matlock housing estate has been transformed into a thriving community garden, thanks to a £10,000 grant.

Platform Housing Group – one of the largest housing associations in the region – donated the funds to the Hurst Farm Community Garden, as part of an ongoing major regeneration effort in the neighbourhood.

The project broke ground in 2024 and has created a secure, flourishing garden space that should deliver a harvest of fresh vegetables and salad later this year, as well as honey from a volunteer beekeeper.

The produce will be supplied to local residents through the Farmer’s Larder community pantry and the Milk Churn Café, both created as part of the estate’s refurbished social club.

A neglected patch of land in Matlock has been transformed into a thriving community garden. (Photo: Contributed)

Helen Boocock, a trustee of Hurst Farm Regeneration Ltd, said: “Just over a year ago, this site was covered in brambles, weeds and saplings.

“Thanks to Platform Housing’s support and the dedication of our volunteers and staff, we’ve turned scrubland into something truly valuable for the community. We could not have got this far without Platform’s help.”

The trustees at Hurst Farm applied to Platform’s Community Chest, a funding pot for tenants and local charities, clubs and other not-for-profit organisations for any projects directly benefitting communities where Platform operates.

Almost £6,000 of the grant was used to install secure metal fencing, gates and posts to secure the site and ensure the space can thrive undisturbed, with all of the installation work carried out by volunteers and staff over many months.

Another key investment was in wooden sleepers used to construct the first six raised beds – an essential feature for safe growing, given the land is affected by lead contamination.

Existing beds have been topped up and a second set of six have been completed, expanding the site’s growing capacity even further.

Additional funding was used for weed suppressant, soil improver, seeds and tools, equipping the garden for its first full growing season.

Lisa Fairlie, director of Housing Operations at Platform Housing Group said: “We have been involved with the Hurst Farm communities for a substantial period of time and we are delighted to be able to support its endeavours which brings such benefits to people who live locally.

“It is truly heart-warming to see how the collective garden is still having such a positive impact on residents.”

The initiative is part of the wider Hurst Farm Wild Works Project, which supports the estate residents in creating a thriving and vibrant community, supported by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

