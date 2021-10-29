Climate protests planned in Chesterfield to coincide with COP26
Environmental ampaigners will be holding a demonstration in Chesterfield on Saturday 6th November as part of the global day of action around the COP26 UN global climate summit, which is being held in Glasgow.
Across the UK, up to 500,000 people from all walks of life are expected to join demonstrations demanding global climate justice.
The demonstration in Chesterfield is being organised by the Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Hub of the COP26 Coalition, a civil society coalition made of groups and individuals from a range of constituencies in Scotland and the rest of the UK, organising for climate justice around COP26.
The demonstration will assemble at Shentall Gardens by the Town Hall at 12pm before marching through the town and finishing with a rally at New Square marketplace.
A spokesperson for the event said “Speakers will highlight the urgent need for a fast and globally fair transition to a climate friendly economy, and the importance of most affected communities leading the transition and steps we can take in Chesterfield to build a safe and healthy world.”
Speakers at the eveny will include Mahroof Saddique, from the Muslim Welfare Association; Dawn Ward, a local animal rights activist and Donna Hales, a local health worker.
The spokesperson added: “COP26 is happening at a crucial moment in history.
"We have a unique opportunity to rewire our system as we recover from the global pandemic.”