Climate protests planned in Chesterfield to coincide with COP26

Across the UK, up to 500,000 people from all walks of life are expected to join demonstrations demanding global climate justice.

Across the UK, up to 500,000 people from all walks of life are expected to join demonstrations demanding global climate justice.

The demonstration in Chesterfield is being organised by the Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Hub of the COP26 Coalition, a civil society coalition made of groups and individuals from a range of constituencies in Scotland and the rest of the UK, organising for climate justice around COP26.

The demonstration will assemble at Shentall Gardens by the Town Hall at 12pm before marching through the town and finishing with a rally at New Square marketplace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the event said “Speakers will highlight the urgent need for a fast and globally fair transition to a climate friendly economy, and the importance of most affected communities leading the transition and steps we can take in Chesterfield to build a safe and healthy world.”

Speakers at the eveny will include Mahroof Saddique, from the Muslim Welfare Association; Dawn Ward, a local animal rights activist and Donna Hales, a local health worker.

The spokesperson added: “COP26 is happening at a crucial moment in history.