Chesterfield school project inspired by environmental activist Greta Thunberg

Walton Holymoorside Primary and Nursery School youngsters have been busy working on their Blue Planet project – which looks at the oceans, the habitats within them and the human impact upon them.

Teacher Connor Macnamara said the year five and six children had also benefited from a visit by their MP, Lee Rowley, who represents North East Derbyshire.

He said: “Children had prepared speeches inspired by Great Thunberg, asking grownups to help take action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walton Holymoorside Primary School youngsters have been taking part in an environmental project. Teacher Connor Macnamara with Year 5 and 6 students.

"Lee told us about his job, what he does on a day to day basis and the children asked him questions.

"We asked as the school that he support us and other schools in North East Derbyshire to have proper access to recycling collections.