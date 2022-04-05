Chesterfield school project inspired by environmental activist Greta Thunberg
Children at a Chesterfield school have been inspired by environmental activist Greta Thunberg for their latest project.
Walton Holymoorside Primary and Nursery School youngsters have been busy working on their Blue Planet project – which looks at the oceans, the habitats within them and the human impact upon them.
Teacher Connor Macnamara said the year five and six children had also benefited from a visit by their MP, Lee Rowley, who represents North East Derbyshire.
He said: “Children had prepared speeches inspired by Great Thunberg, asking grownups to help take action.
"Lee told us about his job, what he does on a day to day basis and the children asked him questions.
"We asked as the school that he support us and other schools in North East Derbyshire to have proper access to recycling collections.
"Currently we have general waste and cardboard only. Lee said that he would speak to the local council and take the issued to the relevant government minister.”