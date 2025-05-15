Chesterfield residents are some of the most anxious in the country when it comes to concerns about flooding, according to new analysis of Google search data.

As the recent hot and dry spell increases the odds of thunderstorms, a marketing exercise for the app QR Code Generator looked at nationwide monthly Google search volumes for flood-related terms to determine which areas are the most concerned about flooding.

On average, it found that the UK population search for flood-related terms 179 times a month per 100,000 people, but when the data was broken down locally, Chesterfield gave a result of 386 per 100,000 residents – the eight highest of any geographical area in the study.

Though the data is not a perfect gauge, the results are further evidence of strong feelings in the community about an ever-present threat to homes, lives and livelihoods, with the impact of Storm Babet in 2023 still fresh in local memories and a number of close calls since. A spokesperson for QR Code Generator said: “People across the UK are becoming increasingly worried about the possibility of flooding, looking for the best ways to protect their homes, such as adding flood barriers to doorways or using air brick covers to prevent water from entering the home through ventilation.”

“It's no surprise to see Loughborough at the top of the list, with the town having already experienced severe flooding earlier in the year.

“While people in Glasgow are the least concerned about flooding, it is always important to make sure you are up to date with any local weather warnings so that you can take proper precautions. You can sign up for flood warnings from the Met Office to make sure you never miss one.” The analysis looked at 12 months of search data for 16 key terms, such as “flood risk,” “flooding,” and “floodwall,” and will inevitably skew in those areas like Loughborough which have faced live emergencies in that time.

The townspeople there recorded a monthly average 661 searches per 100,000 residents, followed by Lincoln on 509, Derby on 506 and Burton upon Trent on 502, having all been inundated by a heavy rainfall episode in January.

Making up the rest of the top ten were Worcester, Harrogate, Doncaster, Oxford and Hereford – all of which live with a persistent risk or have been badly hit by events in the last few years.

At the time of writing, the Met Office and Environment Agency rate the forecast flood risk across England over the coming days as very low.

Anyone concerned can find all the latest updates and information on long-term risk to their property via the official Government web page on flooding, and sign up to receive relevant warnings by phone, text or email.

