A planning application to trim a tree by ‘at least three metres’ has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

The application to reduce the crown of an oak tree on Hucknall Avenue in Chesterfield was submitted to the borough council by Lynda Riley on June 28.

In her application, Mrs Riley said that she and her neighbour would like the council to issue a permission for ‘a crown reduction of at least three meters’ due to ‘excessive shading and lack of light in both gardens’ and ‘major’ safety concerns.

The application reads: "Our bungalows are South facing but we do not benefit from this, due to only having permission for crown thinning in the past, on this particular tree.

"A lot of the thinner branches have now become spindly and in high wind, it is a major cause of concern, especially when our grandchildren are playing in the gardens. Those winds are occurring more often now due to climate change.

"Having a crown reduction would encourage growth plus be more attractive for the surrounding neighbourhood.”