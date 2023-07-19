Chesterfield Canal Trust's Hollingwood Hub receives prestigious Green Flag Award for the seventh consecutive year

Rod Auton, Secretary of the Chesterfield Canal Trust, said “We are absolutely delighted to have received this award once more. We are so lucky to have a group of hard working and reliable volunteers who look after the gardens at Hollingwood Hub throughout the year. We know their work is much admired by our thousands of visitors, both the regulars and those who happen upon this beautiful place by accident. I have lost count of the number of people I have seen taking selfies by our flower boat."

Rod Auton, Secretary of the Chesterfield Canal Trust, said “We are absolutely delighted to have received this award once more. We are so lucky to have a group of hard working and reliable volunteers who look after the gardens at Hollingwood Hub throughout the year. We know their work is much admired by our thousands of visitors, both the regulars and those who happen upon this beautiful place by accident. I have lost count of the number of people I have seen taking selfies by our flower boat.

“We are also very grateful to the volunteers who run our boat trips, our paddlesports hire and who work in our Information Centre & Shop, not forgetting the staff of the fabulous Katey’s Coffee Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been very pleased with the number of companies that have come to help recently as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility schemes. We would welcome further offers.”

Chesterfield Canal Trust's Hollingwood Hub receives 7th consecutive Green Flag Award, honouring excellence in green space management.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Hollingwood Hub in achieving a Green Flag Award.