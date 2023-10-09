Campaigners fear huge Derbyshire housing scheme could more than double area’s population

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planners at Labour-led Bolsover District Council are considering Waystone Ltd’s planning application for the Clowne Garden Village housing scheme for 1,800 properties with 24 hectares of greenfield land for mixed-development and employment, as well as community and commercial facilities between Clowne and Barlborough.

Campaigners and residents from Clowne and nearby Barlborough have already raised concerns about the development’s impact on highways and existing services, the loss of countryside and wildlife, and drainage and flooding risk fears and they have now raised concerns about overpopulating the area.

Rogel Dell, of Barlborough, stated in a letter to Bolsover District Council: “If Clowne Garden Village were accepted the inhabitants in Clowne in 2033 would be 8,120 – [as a projection] – plus 4,320 – [ including Clowne Garden Village] – or 12,440. This would be an increase of 58 per cent in 10 years.”

Maxine Dixon and Dawn Walton.protest against the planned development

Mr Dee calculated his figures from; Waystone’s proposal to build 1,800 properties; the Office of National Statistics’ average of 2.4 people per household; The development period between 2023 and 2033; And a current 2023 Origin UK Population & Demographics figure for Clowne of 7,849 inhabitants.

He argued that if the Clowne Garden Village planning application was refused the number of inhabitants in Clowne by 2033 is projected to be 8,120 – rather than the current 7,849 in 2023, so this would result in only a 3.5per cent increase in the village’s population in 10 years.

Mr Dell claims that, by using the ONS figures, if the Clowne Garden Village was approved with 1,800 new homes this would result in an estimated 4,320 additional inhabitants from that source alone in the next ten 10 years.

He added that if Clowne Garden Village was approved, there would be an estimated increase of 4,320 inhabitants in Clowne by 2033 on top of the projected 8,120 people for that year giving a total of 12,440 inhabitants resulting in a population increase of 58 per cent in 10 years.

Clowne Garden Village Site. The view of the proposed site from Hickinwood Lane, Clowne.

Mr Dell and his wife Dee have submitted their calculations to Bolsover District Council’s Chief Executive Karen Hanson for consideration in support of previously submitted overall objections from themselves and residents to the scheme.

In addition, Mr and Mrs Dell’s letter also raises concerns that the average qualifications and estimated income for Clowne residents will put them outside the expected price bracket to be able to purchase any of the new Clowne Garden Village properties.

The couple based this calculation on current offers for three, four, and five bedroom properties priced at approximately £299,995, £359,995 and £705,995, respectively, and Mr and Mrs Dee claim that their research reveals in the last year the average cost of a domestic property in Clowne was £194,272.

The couple added that if the average annual wage in Clowne is around £21,559, anyone on this salary or below they will be left struggling to buy any of the proposed Clowne Garden Village homes.