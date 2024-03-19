Campaign to bring a new litter bin to Derbyshire village after it was removed by Peak District National Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Greensmith has set up the page which so far has raised £600 of the £1,000 total and with this money he will be installing a new wheelie bin in Bowden Bridge car park.

He said: “Peak Park Authority have removed all the litter bins at Bowden Bridge Car Park in Hayfield, High Peak, because people were using them.

“The location is at the start of the 1932 Mass Trespass which resulted in the UK’s first National Park.

Mike Greensmith has been litter picking after the the bin was removed from Bowden Bridge car park in Hayfield.

“The irony of this is that if it wasn’t for the Mass Trespass, Peak Park Authority wouldn’t exist.

“We have had confirmation that they will not be replacing the bins.”

Now to raise awareness of the issue Mike made an alternative Countryfile calendar showing how bad the situation has become since removing the bins.

However, that did not bring about the change he and residents had hoped for.

So now they are fundraising for a bin which has already affectionately been known as Binnie the Pooh.

Mike said: “Anyone donating a tenner or more may have their name printed on the side of the bin to show they really care about the countryside.

“And if it really takes off we could produce some of these Binnie the Pooh litter pickers to train the next generation of kids in the lost art of civic pride litter picking.”

When asked how the bin will be emptied Mike said he will be obtaining quotes from private waste disposal companies for one, three and five year contracts and he has already had a generous offer from New Mills Wheelie Bin Clean to clean Binnie free of charge.

He said: “The situation is only going to get worse and I am exhausted dealing with these people at the Peak District National Park.

“We want a nice place to live, they want people to come walking in the Peak District but people won’t come if we are knee deep in rubbish wading through litter to take in the sites of the great and beautiful fells.

“We just want a bin in the car park and for it to be emptied regularly we aren’t asking for a lot here just basic common sense to be used.”

A spokesman for the Peak District National Park Authority said: “The authority believes it is the responsibility of individuals to take home personal items of litter which they have brought into the Peak District, and the vast majority of our millions of visitors do so.

“Across our network of car parks and other facilities it costs the authority in the region of £40,000 a year to undertake litter picking and collection.

“Where public bins have been removed and visitors encouraged to take their rubbish home, the impact of litter has not been considered to be excessive and ranger patrols continue to undertake incidental visits and litter picks.”