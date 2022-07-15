Call to trim tall trees shading Derbyshire homes is rejected after decade long row

Heather Duncan, who lives next to Gunstones Bakery, on Sheards Close, Dronfield Woodhouse, first asked for the trees, which are around 20 feet tall, to be trimmed in 2012.

She believes the trees are a danger to her property and the falling leaves block the gutters, causing flooding to her garden.

In a High Hedges complaint submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council Mrs Duncan said: "There are approximately 10 of them along the fence and they are extremely high”.

Trees pictured along the fence next to Sheards Close, Dronfield Woodhouse.

Neighbour Wendy Shallcross, was also concerned about the trees.

She said: “I too live in the shadow of the enormous conifer trees owned by Gunstones Bakery These trees have never been trimmed or cut by the company.

"During the recent storm Eunice it was terrifying to watch these trees swaying over the back fence. Major damage would have been caused if one had fallen.”

Mrs Duncan said the falling leaves and catkins from the birch trees were also causing a lot of extra gardening work, issues with drainage and shade her home and she has sent further five letters concerning the issue to the bakery.

Gunstones Bakery employed a professional company to access the trees which concluded they are not in any danger of collapse and they could not see any flooding taking place on the site.

Earlier this year, Miss Duncan submitted a 'high hedges' complaint to the council but nher application has now been rejected by the council.