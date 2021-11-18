Bird flu outbreak at Derbyshire farm sees control zones set up to limit spread

The virus has been detected at a poultry farm in Derbyshire.

Avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, was detected at the premises near Willington, South Derbyshire. The disease mainly affects birds, but can also infect humans and other mammals.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has said that further testing is underway to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain. They have also implemented 3km and 10km temporary control zones to stop the virus spreading.

The owners of any premises in the 3km zone where poultry or other captive birds are kept must isolate or house the animals. Reasonable steps must be taken to minimise any contact they might have with wild birds.

Owners are required to keep a record of all visitors, and whether they had any contact with birds. They must also record all poultry and poultry egg movements to and from the premises.

Anyone who enters or leaves premises in the zone by vehicle must disinfect without delay any part of their vehicle which may have been contaminated. Similar rules apply for owners of premises in the 10km control zone.

The national risk level for the spread of avian influenza in wild birds has increased from medium to high. At premises with poor biosecurity measures, the risk level has risen to medium, but it remains low for those with stricter measures.