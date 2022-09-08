Badger cull protesters claim Peak District town turns into ‘war zone’
Protesters took over the streets of Bakewell last Sunday to mark the start of Derbyshire’s third year of controversial badger culling.
Camo-wearing campaigners joined a badger costumed protestor, trapped in a cage, while holding banners saying ‘stop the cull’ and ‘save our badgers’.
Derbyshire Against The Cull has held previous demonstrations at Chatsworth, and Haddon Hall.
A spokesperson said: “For six weeks each autumn our countryside turns into a ‘war zone’.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Matlock and Ilkeston - in court
-
2
Check out these 9 unusual and listed buildings and structures in Chesterfield
-
3
Chesterfield dancer lands first job on cruise ship touring Mediterranean
-
4
Chesterfield stalker fired fake Glock gun at ex’s home on Valentine’s Day
-
5
Armed police respond to reports of ‘gun shot’ in Derbyshire town – as noise turns out to be break-in
“Culling started in Derbyshire in 2020, after the 2019 cull was put on hold, following a request for a reprieve due to Derbyshire hosting the leading badger vaccination, however in Autumn 2020, and 2021 a total of 4,348 Badgers were culled in Derbyshire.”
The cull is a controversial scheme to tackle Bovine Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection spread among cattle.
Badgers can carry TB.