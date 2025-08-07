An Asian Hornet, also known as a Yellow-leged Hornet, is an invasive hornet species which was first sighted in the UK in 2016.

Chesterfield and District Beekeepers Association branch has explained how to identify and Asian Hornet and what to do if you see one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a Chesterfield man claimed he saw an Asian hornet in Birdholme, we spoke to Chesterfield and District Bee Keeping Association about the invasive insect.

The Chesterfield sighting has been reported to the the relevant agencies, but has not been officially confirmed so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We discussed the recent increase in sightings across the UK, potential dangers caused by Asian Hornets, tips on how to recognise the insect and what to do when you see one.

What is an Asian Hornet?

An Asian Hornet, also known as a Yellow-legged hornet, is an invasive hornet species which was first sighted in the UK in 2016.

The insect, which is common in Asia, was first recorded in France in 2004 and has spread across the continent since.

Peter Chambers, the Bee Keeping Association’s Yellow-legged hornet coordinator for Chesterfield and District, has explained that the insect, known for its painful stings, is dangerous for British bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Yellow-legged hornets feed on any insects that can fly slower than them. They're looking for protein to take back to their nest, and to feed the young.

“Our bees come into that category. They are quite a large food source for the Yellow-legged hornets. They will devastate our bee colonies if they are left unchecked.”

Where in the UK Asian Hornets have been seen?

Mr Chambers explained that the Yellow-legged hornets have been mainly seen in the South and near the airports. He confirmed no official confirmed sightings have been recorded in Chesterfield or Derbyshire.

He said: “We would rather it be a false alarm than the real thing. There's been no confirmed sightings reported up here around Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The nearest one has been in North Yorkshire, earlier in the year. But that doesn't mean there isn’t anything lying about if nobody's looking.”

While the hornets are extremely dangerous for our bees, they rarely attack people.

Mr Chambers explained: “They are not something that's going to attack you. They are looking for food, and it's only if somebody goes to the nest and starts disturbing the nest that they go into a defensive mood.”

How to recognise an Asian Hornet?

Mr Chambers explained that Asian Hornets are easy to recognise thanks to their distinctive appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth band on their abdomen is dark brown or black, as opposed to yellow band on our native hornets and wasps.

Additionally, their legs have characteristic yellow colour, while other similar insects have black legs.

What to do if you spot an Asian Hornet?

Mr Chamber has advised that anyone who sees a Yellow-legged hornet should take a clear picture of the insect and report it via a dedicated Asian Hornet Watch app.

In case it is not possible to take a clear image of the insect, it is advised to leave some food to attract the hornet back to the same spot and take photos upon its return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chambers said: “The best way to do that is to get a source of, protein based attractant, for example some fish. That's what they quite like.

"It’s good to put it somewhere where you have seen it initially. If the hornet has found some food, it'll come back to the same source.

"If they've got a bait there for it, it will land on it, and it's the best opportunity to get a good photograph."

Anyone who is not sure if the insect they spotted is a Yellow Legged Hornet, can visit the National Bee Unit website or the National Bee Keepers Association website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chambers added: “There are some very good articles on there. They have got pictures comparing the European Hornet, an ordinary wasp, and the Asian Hornet. It provides a very clear identification.”

Members of the public who cannot use the app can use an online form or submit photos, alongside the time and location of sightings, to [email protected].

Where do Asian Hornets nest?

While originally, Asian Hornet nests were often found in the trees, now the insects ‘seem to be nesting anywhere’.

Mr Chambers said: “Areas that are inundated with Yellow legged hornets, for example same areas in the US, reported that people find them everywhere – in garden sheds, electric meter boxes, holes in the ground and bramble bushes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are in all sorts of places. There's nothing really specific about where they nest – as opposed to what we thought in the first place. They could be anywhere.”

What does the Beekeepers Association do to prevent the Asian Hornets from spreading across the UK?

Mr Chambers explained what the the Beekeepers Association is doing in Chesterfield and across the country to prevent the Asian Hornets population from increasing.

He said: “The British Beekeepers Association, which Chesterfield Beekeepers is a member of, issued advice to local branches like ourselves to put out monitoring traps.

"They contain some protein based in it, and that the food source changes through the year. It goes from a sugary based one in the spring through to protein at this time of the year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have divided the country up into grid squares which our members are quite happy to monitor. I've got about 16 people in the Chesterfield area who are volunteering to monitor keep an eye on one of these little monitoring stations and record what they see.

"The areas to concentrate on are anywhere where there might be people traveling through that have been abroad such as airports, campsites, warehousing hubs, transport distribution hubs and so on.

"We would like to ask people who have been abroad in caravans to check the caravans when they return. A Yellow Legged Hornet might have got in the caravan, and by the time they get here, it's hungry. They open the door and it escapes and it's gone.

"“We rely on our members and the public to report the sightings. It's a matter of public awareness and efficient reports.”

Scientists are warning this year could be the worst ever for Asian hornets in the UK and experts fear the creature will gain foothold in UK after 28 nests found so far in 2025.